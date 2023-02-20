Marcelo is a soccer legend, there are those who place the Brazilian as the best left-back of all time, even above his compatriot Roberto Carlos. An opinion that can generate debate. But what cannot be denied is that the footballer is on a gold list and his status as the player who has won the most titles with Real Madrid thus supports him greatly.
However, everything has an end and Marcelo’s with the team from the Spanish capital reached the last summer market, since it was not renewed by Florentino Pérez’s team. That being the case and after ruling out retirement, the player found a place in the Greek giant, Olympiacos. However, as the days went by, this relationship was wearing out, Marcelo was not the desired signing and that is why both parties terminated the contract in the last few hours and now the veteran is pointing to the MLS.
Sources close to the MLS confirm that the end of Marcelo’s contract was not a coincidence. The side would have already had previous contacts with a club in the United States, it is about LA Galaxy. The Los Angeles team has a free franchise player position after the departure of Douglas Costa and if the signing progresses as expected, the veteran will reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, in a few days ahead.
