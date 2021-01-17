Marcelo resists being an eternal substitute. Mendy does not give him options, but instead of counting the days until July and thinking about another destination, the Brazilian is doing his part. He wants to stretch his career. It has been put in the hands of a personal physical trainer (Adolfo Madrid) to complement Valdebebas’s work with another that delve into more specific issues of your body. That, during the day. Now he also wants to ‘work’ at night.

Marcelo You have purchased a special bed, at a cost of 35,000 euros, designed to better recover during your sleep hours by delaying the oxidative processes in your body and reducing the risk of injury. A model of the Hogo brand that also has Marcos Llorente, a perfectionist of physical preparation who joins his paleodiet and crossfit the use of this bed.

This is the model of the special bed of the Hogo brand that was first acquired by Marcos Llorente and now by Marcelo. It favors delaying the ‘oxidative’ processes of the body and recovering better.

The Madrid winger and second captain of the team is resorting to a comprehensive plan for his physique because he is at a crossroads in his career. In May he will be 33 years old, their injuries have multiplied dangerously This is reflected in his numbers and he has been a professional for 15 seasons, most of them having to reconcile the demands of Real Madrid with the Brazilian team. A load that left its toll and all that is added to the fact that the scale is completely out of balance towards Mendy. Of the last eight league games, the carioca only played for Martínez Valero, a 1-1 that left a bad taste in Madrid’s mouth.

Hogo is offering this bed to professional and high performance athletes. Also in football clubs. To convince them to purchase this rest system, the presentation expressly prepared by the company points out the following advantages: “It is the only rest system in the world, patented and scientifically guaranteed, that reduces biological age naturally by slowing down the oxidation and inflammation process by which we age. Decreases oxidative processes, improving recovery times for players. Improves the response to stressful situations, both physically and mentally. It significantly reduces the chances of injury and improves the functionality of the immune system, thereby improving the general state of health of the athlete “

Marcelo is doing personalized exercises with a personal trainer on his days off.

Instagram

The goal is to maximize rest, so that the body makes the most of it. “It shortens recovery times between efforts (training sessions, games, concentrations, etc.) It increases both the speed and the quality of recovery of the connective tissue. It shortens the recovery times of injuries. It reduces the probability of injury and, in addition, extends the life of the professional athlete in high performance“says Hogo’s report.

Your future depends on offering a reliable physique

Marcelo’s future also depends on his durability. Elite clubs like Inter called him the last summer market but his high salary was the brake and offering a physical condition capable of sustaining ownership for a season in a leading team requires sacrifices. The 12 madridista Contract ends in 2022, so this summer will be defining for his future.