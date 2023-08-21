Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 18:08

With the brilliance of striker Marcelo Toscano, Portuguesa-RJ defeated Patrocinense-MG by 3-1, this Sunday afternoon (20) at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium, to guarantee qualification for the quarterfinals of Série D of the Brazilian Championship . A TV Brazil broadcast the match live.

WE ARE IN THE KILLER OF ACCESS!

With three goals from Marcelo Toscano, Lusa beats Patrocinense, in the Luso-Brasileiro, by 3-1, and is in the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão. VAMOOOOS!!! Nathan Diniz pic.twitter.com/OtHBerrWI1 — Portuguesa Rio (@portuguesarjofc) August 20, 2023

Since the first leg ended in a goalless draw last week at the Pedro Alves do Nascimento stadium, the vacancy would go to whoever won the round of 16 return game. And that’s what Lusa did even on a journey in which it had a smaller audience than expected because of the heavy rains that fell on Ilha do Governador.

But Portuguesa knew how to take advantage of the home factor to open the scoring early. At just 5 minutes into the first half, goalkeeper Cairo, from Patrocinense, ended up missing the ball and, in the sequence, brought down Toscano inside the area. The judge then scored a penalty with the help of VAR (video referee). Toscano himself went to the penalty spot and, with great skill, moved the goalkeeper to put the ball in the bottom of the goal.

Lusa continued to improve and reached the second goal in the 22nd minute, when full-back Yuri received a deep pass from Mauro Silva and was brought down inside the area. The referee signaled a penalty, which was taken in the corner by Marcelo Toscano.

The second half started with Patrocinense scoring, just after 2 minutes, with a beautiful goal by lateral Ronaldo, who hit a very strong shot from outside the area. However, at 37 minutes, Toscano scored again with a penalty kick to confirm Lusa’s classification.