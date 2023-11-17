Marcelo Hugo Tinelli He is the host of the TV show ‘Dancing for a dream 2023’ and has been active in the Argentine show for more than 40 years. Before entering this medium, Marcelo Tinelli had other modest jobs, as he made a living as an ice cream maker and shoe shiner.

It should be noted that, although Marcelo Tinelli has an extensive career in TV, he has also stood out in other areas as a businessman and sports leader. One of the best-known football teams of which he was a representative is the Club San Lorenzo de Almagro.

What is the age of Marcelo Tinelli, host of ‘Bailando 2023’ who is linked to Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli Hugo was born on April 1, 1960, making him currently 63 years old. The Argentine was born in the city of San Carlos de Bolívar, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa star in a television romance. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/broadcast

Marcello Tinelli was the only child of the marriage between María Esther Domeño and the journalist Dino Hugo Tinelli. Marcelo Tinelli’s family was dedicated to the media, his grandfather even owned two local newspapers.

How did Marcelo Tinelli, host of ‘Bailando 2023’, achieve fame?

Marcelo Tinelli, before making a name for himself on television, went through several hardships, because after the death of his father from cirrhosis he had to take care of his family. To achieve this goal he worked while he was still a minor selling ice cream and as a shoe shiner.

At the age of 15, Tinelli made his first foray into the field of communications. He began making sports notes for the program ‘La oral deporte’, on Radio Rivadavia, which was under the command of José María Muñoz. Two years later he made his official foray into broadcasting.

Marcelo Tinelli’s great opportunity came when in 1983 he was asked to host Videomatch, a program that broadcast bloopers and sports analysis. Although initially the program did not do well, Tinelli knew how to move it forward by including parodies, hidden cameras, joke sections and sketches.

After this first foray into television, they invited Marcelo Tinelli to host ‘Ritmo de la noche’, a program with live music that was broadcast every Sunday. This program lasted three years and was the one that opened the doors of fame to the presenter.

How many children does Marcelo Tinelli have?

The host of ‘Bailando 2023’, Marcelo Tinelli has a total of five children. The offspring of the Argentine celebrity are: Micaela, Candelaria, Francisco, Juana and Lorenzo, just eight years old.

The first two daughters he had were Micaela and Candelaria, the result of his relationship with Soledad Aquino, while he had Francisco and Juana with Paula Robles and the youngest, Lorenzo, with Guillermina Valdés.

