Marcelo Tinelli was once again one of the great absentees in Friday’s meeting of the Hunger Table called by President Alberto Fernández to try to reverse the drama of poverty in Argentina.

However, the driver did decide to show himself this Saturday with the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who has several disputes with the national government. It was during a tour of the San Lorenzo field, a club chaired by Tinelli, that one of the City’s vaccination centers operates.

Far from that role he had in November 2019, when he became the image of the brand new council against hunger made up of representatives of universities, unions, companies, churches and social organizations, the television host he moved away from that role tied to the management of the national government.

Marcelo Tinelli, at the first meeting of the Hunger Table, in November 2019.

Tinelli He also did not participate in the meeting that took place last February., when President Fernández relaunched the Hunger Table. When leading that meeting, the Head of State said that all the members of that body were “concerned and occupied by those who need it most, by those who are in the worst situation“.

This Friday, the President decided to take advantage of a new meeting of that table to announce the reinforcement of social assistance measures to try to minimize the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus on the most vulnerable sectors.

“Nothing worries me more than the hunger of the Argentines,” said Fernández after informing that the Alimentar card will broaden your reach to boys and girls up to 14 years of age and that its amount will be 6,000 pesos for mothers with one child, 9,000 pesos for mothers with two children and 12,000 pesos for three children or more.

“Despite the pandemic, we did not give in in the fight against hunger, in that context we never lowered our arms,” ​​said the Head of State.

The list of those present at the event led by Fernández was extensive. Most of them participated by videoconference. But Tinelli was once again one of the great absentees.

The photo with Rodríguez Larreta

One day after the “foul”, the driver decided to show himself this Saturday with Rodríguez Larreta, who in recent weeks became the main opponent of the Casa Rosada.

The Buenos Aires president himself made public the activity he shared with the president of the San Lorenzo Club.

The club @San Lorenzo It was also added as a vaccination against COVID-19 🙌🏻 Today I was together with @ ravensotinelli, president of the club, accompanying those who came to receive the vaccine. Thank you very much for making your facilities available to the residents of the City. pic.twitter.com/KDYzDykb1t – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) May 8, 2021

“Today I was with @cuervotinelli, president of the club, accompanying those who came to receive the vaccine. Thank you very much for make available to neighbors of the City its facilities, “said Rodríguez Larreta through his Twitter account.

Rodríguez Larreta toured the facilities that the San Lorenzo club made available to open a new vaccination center against the coronavirus.

Rodríguez Larreta and Marcelo Tinelli.

According to sources from the Buenos Aires government consulted by Clarion, Tinelli and Rodríguez Larreta spoke with health personnel about the operation of that post since its expansion, which last Wednesday reached the record of 3,244 doses applied in one day.

