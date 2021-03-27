This week, Soledad Aquino (60), the first wife of Marcelo tinelli (60), had to be admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanatorio de la Trinidad, in Palermo, after feeling a series of abdominal pain and after a study detected that she was suffering from a digestive hemorrhage.

Known for being Tinelli’s partner in what was his arrival and rise in the world of television, hand in hand with Videomatch, in the early nineties, Soledad is also the mother of Candelaria and Micaela, Marcelo’s two older daughters.

And despite the fact that they have been separated for almost 30 years, Soledad and Marcelo maintain an excellent relationship as parents of their daughters, and they tend to coincide every time they organize an event for the press or at family celebrations.

Old family postcard: Marcelo Tinelli with Soledad Aquino, Micaela and, in his arms, Cande.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Marcelo has dedicated a warm message to Sole on social media, supporting him in this difficult moment and showing how united they are.

It all started with a proposal that the driver made on Instagram, well after midnight: “Sleepless, I’m going to answer 20 questions. I read them and I love them very much,” wrote Marcelo, who in a few weeks returns to television with The academy, your new professional bet for The thirteen.

And there came the query related to Soledad: “Marce, how is Mica and Cande’s mother?” One of his followers asked respectfully.

“Sole is slowly improving. We are very close to her with Mica and Cande. He’s very strong and he’s going to get ahead. Thanks for asking, “Tinelli posted, accompanying his text with a series of hearts.

Marcelo Tinelli spoke about Soledad Aquino’s health.

Cande, who made the news in recent months for her surprise romance with singer Coti Sorokin, also expressed herself in her networks about it.

In her case, the young singer thanked her for the concern of her affections for her mother’s health and apologized for not responding to the messages she is receiving.

“Thanks for all your love messages. Sorry if I don’t answer, know how to understand, “Cande wrote, next to a photo in which she is observed with a thoughtful gesture.

Cande Tinelli’s message thanking her mother for her concern.

After divorcing Soledad Aquino in 1993, Marcelo got back together a few years later with Paula Robles, together with whom he had two other children: Francisco and Juana. Closer in time and after separating from who was a dancer in his program, the conductor found love again with Guillermina Valdés, the mother of Lawrence, her fifth child.

As Marcelo expressed it, his entire large family is waiting for Soledad to recover as soon as possible and to enjoy the company of her daughters again.