Marcelo Tinellione of the most emblematic figures of Argentine television, is celebrating his 64th birthday. This year, his celebration has captured the attention of the public and the press, especially due to the unexpected news that his girlfriend Milett Figueroa will not be present at your party. Tinelli's reaction to this situation has generated suspense; However, the TV presenter decided to break his silence upon learning that his partner will not arrive in Madrid, Spain, where the entertainment will be held.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli's birthday?

On March 18th,MilettShe arrived in Peru and was approached by the 'Amor y fuego' cameras. In conversation with that program, the model pointed out that she would only be in our country for a few days, since she had to see her boyfriend Marcelo Tinelli for her birthday.

“I came here (Lima) for a work commitment, I'm going to stay 10 to 12 days and I'll return on March 31 for his (Marcelo's) birthday,” Milett said at the time.

However, Figueroa's wishes were not fulfilled and she only had to express her best wishes for her boyfriend from a distance on this special date. Through her Instagram account, the Peruvian model shared an emotional message congratulating the Argentine presenter.

“I love you, my love. Happy birthday! Enjoy this day with your family.” Soon together. I love you always,” Milett wrote.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say when he found out that Milett Figueroa will not be on his birthday?

Marcelo Tinelli spoke out when he found out that his girlfriend Milett Figueroa He will not arrive in Spain to celebrate his 64th birthday. On his Instagram account, the Argentine driver reposted the Peruvian model's message and spoke out upon learning that his beloved would not accompany him in Spain: “I love you, my life, always. I'm really enjoying my children and family. See you soon, my love.”

Milett Figueroa dedicated romantic words to Marcelo Tinelli and he did not hesitate to respond to his girlfriend's greeting. Photo: Instagram/Milett Figueroa

Who does Marcelo Tinelli spend his birthday with?

Marcelo Tinelli He decided to celebrate his 64th birthday with his five children Micaela Tinelli, María Candelaria Tinelli, Francisco Tinelli, Juanita Tinelli and Lorenzo Tinelli, who were waiting for him in Spain.

The Argentine host was in Mexico recording some scenes for the Amazon Prime series 'LOL', in which it is rumored that he will be the presenter. Then, Marcelo took a flight to the city of Madrid.

Through his Instagram account, Marcelo shared various photographs with his heirs and other relatives, such as his cousin 'Tirri' and his son-in-law, the singer Coti.

Marcelo Tinelli celebrating his birthday with his children, his cousin and his son-in-law. Photo: Instagram/Marcelo Tinelli

Do Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli's children have a good relationship?

The relationship betweenMilett Figueroaand the children ofMarcelo Tinelliseems to be positive. The Peruvian model revealed that the heirs of her current partner have always made her feel very comfortable. “They are all very respectful and loving. Sensitive and intelligent people. I love meeting them,” said the Peruvian in an interview with Caras magazine.