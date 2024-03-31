Marcelo Tinelli is ready to celebrate his 64th birthday in style. The Argentine television host has decided to share his plans for this special occasion. Below, we tell you who will be part of this significant moment in Marcelo's life and in which country the celebration will take place. In addition, we will reveal if there is a possibility of a reunion between the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa and his beloved at this party.

With whom and where will Marcelo Tinelli celebrate his 64th birthday?

This April 1st, Marcelo Tinelli He will turn 64 and decided to celebrate this special moment outside his native country, Argentina. Through his Instagram account, the renowned Argentine driver revealed the country to which he will travel to celebrate this important date.

In addition, Marcelo shared on his social networks who would be waiting for him in that country to entertain him on his birthday. In that sense, the six children of the Argentine driver are eager to receive his father when she lands in Madrid, Spain, where the celebration will take place.

It should be noted that this March 31, Marcelo took a flight from Mexico to Madrid and shared on his social networks his excitement at being reunited with his children. “I want to see them,” he wrote.

Marcelo Tinelli showed his trip to Madrid. Photo: Instagram/Marcelo Tinelli

Will Milett Figueroa meet Marcelo Tinelli again on his birthday?

The question on everyone's mind is whether Milett Figueroathe well-known model and actress, will attend her boyfriend Marcelo Tinelli's birthday in Madrid, Spain.

On March 18th, Milett He arrived in Peru and announced for the cameras of the program 'Amor y fuego' that, although he is in our country for a few days, he would be seen again with Marcelo Tinelli this March 31.

“I came here (Lima) for a work commitment, I'm going to stay 10 to 12 days and I'll return on March 31 for his (Marcelo's) birthday,” Figueroa commented at the time.

It should be noted that Milett has not posted on social media if she is traveling to see her loved one. However, many of the couple's followers are waiting for this reunion, which could be the surprise of the night.

What did Milett Figueroa say about the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli?

In a recent interview with Caras magazine, Milett Figueroa spoke about his relationship with Marcelo Tinelli and stressed that the age difference has never been an impediment.

“They have asked me about the age difference and we have not noticed any because I think it is more prejudice than anything else. I am guided by my heart. And with Marcelo I feel something very special, which takes away my fear and fills me with love. He He suggests me, he accompanies me, we are very companions and that is very nice. We are attentive to each other,” said the Peruvian model.

What is the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli's children like?

The relationship between Milett Figueroa and the children of Marcelo Tinelli seems to be positive. The Peruvian model revealed that the heirs of the Argentine driver have always made her feel good and very comfortable. “They are all very respectful and loving. Sensitive and intelligent people. I love meeting them,” she commented.