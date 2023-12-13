Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa are one of the most popular couples of the moment in Argentina. Both appear very happy on social networks and share several moments they spend together after confirming their romantic relationship. A few weeks ago, it was said that the driver of 'Dancing 2023' and the Peruvian model would spend Christmas together and the two would travel to Lima to continue enjoying their romance, but the plans would have changed.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa rules out having children in the future with Marcelo Tinelli: “It is not planned”

Why will Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa move away?

After appearing together at various social events, Marcelo Tinelli revealed that he will have his first distance from his partner Milett Figueroa, for Christmas. In a recent episode of 'Bailando 2023', the famous television presenter said that they will both spend this special date separately, as the influencer will return to Peru to meet her family and he will do the same in Punta del Este.

“Finally, we spent Christmas Eve here (in Argentina). I'm not going to Peru. Milett is going to Peru because she has a family issue“said the presenter of the popular reality show América TV. In response to the statements, Milett only managed to make a heart with his hands, directed at his partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Tinelli leaves Milett in shock by dedicating the Martín Fierro award to her: the couple showed off hand in hand at the event

How old are Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli, Argentine businessman and TV host, was born on April 1, 1960, so he is currently he is 63 years old. While his current partner, the Peruvian model and actress Milett Figueroaborn on June 10, 1992, currently he is 31 years old. The issue of his age generated curiosity among his followers, who want to know more about both, it is known that There is a 32-year difference between the two.

Do Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa want to have children?

The model Milett Figueroa He spoke with 'Amor y fuego' by video call from Argentina, in said interview he spoke about his relationship with presenter Marcelo Tinelli, which is highly commented on by the international press. In addition, Rodrigo González asked her if she and her partner have plans to have children.

“Motherhood is something that is very important for women. The truth is that I have not yet planned to be one. If God wants to give me that blessing, I would love to. I am not thinking about being a mother, I have just started a relationship. We are in no rush to be one, neither of us. It's a topic that's not on my mind yet, we haven't talked about it (with Marcelo),” he declared.



#Marcelo #Tinelli #reveals #distance #Milett #Figueroa #Christmas #quotI39m #Peruquot