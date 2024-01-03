Milett Figueroa She will not be able to continue in 'Bailando 2023' after suffering a serious injury that makes it impossible for her to return to the scene. Her partner, the Argentine Marcelo Tinelli, was the one who took time to speak to the press in his country and provide more information about the Peruvian woman's health. Let us remember that, at first, the actress also fainted while filming and had to be treated by paramedics.

Is Milett Figueroa pregnant?

Although rumors about Milett Figueroa's alleged pregnancy were growing, Marcelo Tinelli himself took it upon himself to deny this premise. “The doctor examined her (…). (Milett) just wrote to me and told me that he has a displaced vertebra and he doesn't know how he's going to continue.”said.

Previously, Tinelli had announced the elimination of Milett Figueroa on her program: “The first thing I am going to say as her partner is that, unfortunately, Milett is not still on the program because she is injured. That's why Dr. Furman came and it's now a medical decision.”

What did the doctor say about Milett Figueroa?

The doctor Furman He referred to the former participant of the Argentine reality show. “The production even told me to do everything possible so that I can prioritize her health and that is what was done. We had treated her, she had improved and from that point on she tried to make a movement that worsened the pain again, which is very strong. In fact, male and female dancers have many spinal problems, and some other issue that she had worsened,” she noted.

The doctor was optimistic about seeing an improvement in Milett Figueroa in the following days: “We made the decision with two traumatologists, a physiatrist and three kinesiologists. She is doing a treatment every day. It was recommended that she relax and hence the authorization for her to be outside relaxing because the water therapy, the sun and being calmer were very good for her. I estimate that in the coming days it will improve”.