New characters entered the Politichef kitchen yesterday, Friday, the ShowMatch segment (El Trece, at 21) where humorists imitate politicians.

Marcelo Tinelli received each of the characters and led them to the kitchen work islands where the reality show of politicians in gastronomic competition takes place.

The new imitations that ShowMatch presented were the following: Mauricio (Freddy Villarreal), Patricia Bullrich (Fátima Flórez), Sergio Berni (José María Listorti), Sergio Massa (Roberto Peña), Malena Galmarini (Anita Martínez), Hugo Moyano (Iván Ramírez ) and Santiago Cafiero (Pedro Alfonso).

Fátima Flórez imitates Patricia Bullrich in ShowMatch’s Politichef. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

On one side of the set were some of the characters who had debuted at the previous Politichef gala: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (Martín Bylik), Diego Santilli (Juampi González), Máximo Kirchner (Christian Alonso) and Ginés González García (Milton Re ).

The first to enter was Mauricio whom they satirized with the theme that at seven in the afternoon, he watches series on Netflix. After a dialogue with Marcelo, the character went to the kitchen to face Politichef’s first challenge: cooking an assorted vegetable tart.

Fatima Flórez introduced his Patricia bullrich and it struck with the achieved resemblance both in physical appearance and in the voice of the current president of PRO and former Minister of Security during the government of Mauricio Macri. She was brave and ready to put the kitchen in order.

The characters of Sergio and Malena they entered together and will play all the time as a couple. In the conversation with Tinelli, they looked very animated, a pure joke and laughter. They are willing to dance at La Academia de ShowMatch if necessary.

The character of Hugo moyano He told Marcelo that if he is a driver, he should join his union and asked if he could bring “the boys” to talk with whoever had to decide the scores on the gastronomic reality show Politichef.

In José María Listorti’s version, Sergio Berni He arrived at Politichef’s kitchen on a motorcycle, with a rolling pin in his hand and began by demanding: “Attention, documents, passport, green card …”.

“I am going to fight a duel with my opponents,” declared the character, and said that he would cook “soup of ammunition, Creole steaks and cream bombs.”

The last to enter was Santiago Cafiero in the imitation of Pedro Alfonso. She did it by walking like a runway model. He proposed to Marcelo to record a Tik Tok together and right there, he began to teach him the choreography.

A closure to pure music

“Today my son-in-law is going to sing,” Marcelo Tinelli had announced at the beginning of the program, referring to Coti, his daughter Candelaria’s boyfriend. And so it happened at the close of the broadcast.

Within the framework of the sketch called “The announcer’s show”, starring Pichu Straneo, Coti appeared with his band. He performed two songs: “Por hay”, the musical curtain of ShowMatch, and “Nothing was a mistake.”

ACE