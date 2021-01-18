In the first month of the year, Marcelo Tinelli is already working towards his return to television. Today, Monday, the driver of ShowMatch (El Trece) summoned two celebrities to compete in “Bailando 2021”. And they both said yes, live, in Morning angels (El Trece, at 11).

Angel De Brito, in its cycle THE M, he made known to the first two summoned Tinelli’s proposal. Without hesitating a second, they accepted and were enthusiastic about the possibility of being on the most famous track on Argentine television.

“I spoke with Marcelo a little while ago and, officially, the two are summoned for ‘Dancing 2021’. Congratulations!“De Brito told Agustín” Cachete “Sierra, brand new winner of Singing 2020 (El Trece), and Ángela Leiva, who reached the final of that contest with her partner Brian Lanzelotta.

The public chose the champion of “Cantando 2020” (El Trece) after the final in which Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi faced Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta. Photo Jorge Luengo.

“Now it’s up to you …”, added Angel. Determined, Leiva responded to the touch: “Yes of course? I agree to dance! “.

Cachete Sierra also expressed his joy at the call of Marcelo. “Yes of course! After that? Obvious!”he exclaimed.

Total sincerity, Angela Leiva admitted that she does not have the same level of excellence in dance as in singing, but assured that she is interested in everything that is related to “the stage.”

“You Agustín, throughout the Cris (Morena) stage, you learned to dance, right?” De Brito asked Cachete, recalling his time in the youth strips of the successful producer. “Yes, since I was a kid. Since I was 8 years old I do choreographies. From the 22 until now, not so much, but what has been learned is “.

“You will suffer less than in the Singing… “, said the driver of THE M, in reference to the fact that Agustín became a champion of reality before because of his charisma and his will to excel than because of his vocal skills.

“Yes, much less. In fact, in the Singing we show that we can dance well, “replied Cachete, evoking the rounds of the contest in which he and his partner Inbal Comedi added choreography to the interpretation of the musical themes.

Agustín Cachete Sierra and Ángela Leiva, the first two confirmed to compete in “Bailando 2021”, from “ShowMatch” (El Trece). Photos Archive.

“Well, here are the first two official participants of ‘Dancing 2021′”, De Brito celebrated after the acceptance of Ángela Leiva and Agustín Sierra.

The public that so much supported Cachete Sierra throughout his participation in Singing 2020 And that last Friday he was consecrated champion, with 52.3 percent of the votes, he will be happy to know that soon he will be able to see him again on the screen of El Trece.

The same will happen with all the fans that Ángela Leiva knew how to harvest during her participation in the singing reality produced by LaFlia, a company of Marcelo tinelli.

