Giovanna Valcárcel He was encouraged to tell about his acquaintance with Marcelo Tinelli, boyfriend of his cousin Milett Figueroa. The new participant of 'The great chef: the restaurant' She revealed in a recent interview that the famous Argentine presenter had a tremendous gesture with her and her family. In addition, the Peruvian host responded if she will invite the couple to support her as reinforcement in the culinary reality show in which she is competing. Below are all the details.

What was Marcelo Tinelli's tender gesture with Giovanna Valcárcel?

In a recent interview for a local media, Giovanna ValcárceHe referred to his cousin Milett Figueroa and also to Marcelo Tinelli. At first, the announcer commented on her current relationship with Milett: “We had lunch together… I am very grateful to her, my father died almost three months ago and she was very attentive to my father, she loved him like her father. “And that has made a very beautiful connection between the two.”

Then, Giovanna revealed the tender gesture that Tinelli, Milett's boyfriend, had with her and her family. “Last Christmas we all spent together, next to my dad. We were Milett, my aunt Martha, my sister and Marcelo called. I had the opportunity to talk to him and we made a video call and the nicest thing of all was that Marcelo didn't tell us : 'Hello, who are you?', but he knew everyone's name, he was very affectionate with my father,” Valcárcel said.

“He (Marcelo) knows perfectly well who we are, he knows who the family is and that doesn't sound temporary… He's nice and honest,” added Valcárcel for Trome.

Giovanna Valcárcel expressed her happiness for the relationship between Marcelo Tinelli and his cousin Milett Figueroa.

Will Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa be Giovanna Valcárcel's reinforcements in 'The Great Chef'?

Giovanna Valcárcel She is one of the 12 participants in the new season of 'The Great Chef', called 'The Restaurant', which will begin on Tuesday, April 2. The announcer revealed if she will invite her cousin Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli to the culinary reality show as her reinforcements.

“(I would call) my aunt Marthita (Milett's mother), she would add spice to the food ha, ha, ha… but if it is not a relative I would love to bring Melcochita or Bettina Onetto,” he commented.

What did Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa say about separation rumors?

A few weeks ago,Marcelo Tinelliwas approached by a reporter from the Argentine media 'Paparazzi', who did not hesitate to ask him if it is true that he ended his romance withMilett Figueroa: “This week there was a lot of talk about Milett. Everything is alright?”.

Given this, the Argentine presenter spoke: “Excellently good, very good. Excellent. “I don't know where they get that from.”

For its part, Milett Figueroawas intercepted by a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego' upon her arrival in Peru and asked her if her relationship with Tinelli ended, to which she responded: “There is no separation, we are good in the relationship and we have to enjoy love “We didn't separate. I never talk about the relationship, the truth is that I prefer to enjoy and be happy.”

What did Milett Figueroa say about the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa addressed the issue of the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli in an interview with Caras magazine. Along these lines, the model assured that it is not a relevant factor in their relationship. For her, what is important is the love, respect and understanding that exists between them, beyond the years that separate them, which are 32 years apart.

“They have asked me about the age difference and we have not noticed any because I think it is more prejudice than anything else. I am guided by my heart. And with Marcelo I feel something very special, which takes away my fear and fills me with love. He He suggests me, he accompanies me, we are very companions and that is very nice. We are attentive to each other,” said Milett.