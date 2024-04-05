Marcelo Tinelli, renowned Argentine presenter, confirmed that his daughters do not approve of his relationship with model Milett Figueroa. Although the couple made their romance official in November 2023 and have been very happy, even spending the end of year holidays together, the Latin showman surprised everyone by deciding to celebrate his birthday without the presence of the model and opting for celebrate that day with their children, which sparked Internet users' alerts about an alleged crisis between the two.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about the alleged feud between his daughters and Milett Figueroa?

It all started when, during a broadcast of the program 'LAM', the host Yanina Latorre shocked by stating that the daughters of Marcelo Tinelli they don't have a good opinion of Milett Figueroa. According to Latorre, the presenter's descendants consider that the Peruvian actress's interest is motivated by the desire to take advantage of her position and influence in the television medium.

The topic became relevant again after Latorre shared screenshots of private conversations in which the small screen host gave unknown details about his love life.

After much speculation, Marcelo Tinelli finally accepted that the relationship between his daughters and Milett is not the best, which would cause a lot of friction between them. “I'm still a boyfriend, but the problem is that my daughters don't love Milett. They meet her again. Mine is not easy at all. Between my daughters and Yani, they bite me. I don't choose any of my daughters' boyfriends “I don't cut or prick.”expressed the showman, as revealed in the chat.

The situation becomes more complex with the intervention of Yanina Latorre, host and friend of Tinelli, who revealed that the presenter will return to Argentina because he has a pending talk with Milett Figueroa, although for the 'LAM' presenter the truth would be that the couple is trying to rekindle their romance.

“I asked him about Milett and he told me: 'Ha, ha, ha. We are going to see each other in Buenos Aires and we have a pending talk.' For me there is no crisis, there they have the hope of reconnecting,” Latorre stated.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli's children?

In contrast to Latorre's statements, Milett Figueroa has openly declared having a cordial and affectionate relationship with Tinelli's children. In a recent interview for Caras magazine, the Peruvian model highlighted the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that she shares with the descendants of her partner. Figueroa stated: “They are all very respectful and loving. Sensitive and intelligent people. I love getting to know them.” In addition, she denied any signs of unrest or conflict within the family.

Did Marcelo Tinelli confirm the end of his romance with Milett Figueroa?

The Argentine host of the 'LAM' program, Yanina Latorre, revealed that she had a conversation with Marcelo Tinelli after she publicly stated that the couple had secretly ended their relationship.

“This morning I spoke with Marcelo. Yes, he sent me an audio this morning, and I said 'he's coming to complain that I gave it separately from Milett', but nothing… He told me that he's going to stay for about 10 more days because they have to record themselves on the field living, coming next weekend. Queer. When I ask him about Milett, he doesn't answer…”, Yanina said at first.

Will Milett Figueroa no longer have her own program in Argentina?

The Peruvian model Milett Figueroa was in negotiations to launch her own program on América TV in Argentina, a channel where Marcelo Tinelli serves as artistic director and programming manager. However, due to rumors of problems in her relationship with Tinelli and the lack of confirmation about her status, the viability of the program is in doubt. During an interview on the program 'Amor y fuego', Argentine journalist Marcelo Polino reported that Milett's television project was discarded.

“There was a plan for her (Milett) to do a program on Canal América, which for now was suspended… The channel is going through a difficult time, many layoffs, a lot of budget cuts, and that program for now doesn't come out,” Polino said at first.

What would be the EXORBITANT amount that Milett Figueroa would have charged to promote her film?

In the midst of multiple speculations about the supposed end of the romance between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli, the Argentine television host Yanina Latorre shared details about the visit of the former participant of the program 'Bailando' to Peru during a broadcast of the program 'Los Ángeles in the morning' ('LAM'). According to Latorre, the former reality girl would be in Peruvian lands to promote her film 'Vampiras' and would have received the sum of 2,000 dollars to attend the red carpet.

These statements generated numerous comments among the 'LAM' panelists. Even Ángel de Brito joked that he didn't know that “they paid you to go to the premiere of your own movie.” Latorre added more details: “She went to present a movie and stayed a long time. She asked for $2,000 to go to the red carpet of her own movie. It is a movie she made in 2022 and due to the fame she acquired in Argentina , they re-released it on a platform.”