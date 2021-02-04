Marcelo Tinelli prepares to return to the screen of El Trece with ShowMatch. And while the driver works full time to be able to debut next April, Angel De Brito He announced that the classic cycle will have a great renovation in 2021.

To begin with, according to the driver of Morning angels (El Trece, at 11), in ShowMatch there will no longer be “Dancing” but a new format titled “Academy 2021“.

Marcelo himself Tinelli made reference to this novelty in his social networks, where he posed with Karina The Little Princess who he welcomed to “Academia 2021”.

In LAM, Ángel de Brito told how it will be ShowMatch this year and showed images of the new LaFlia studies, located in the town of Don Torcuato.

“In April, ShowMatch It’s going to be on the air, but forget about the traditional ‘Dancing’ – said De Brito-. There will be humor, musicals and an academy. It’s called ‘The Academy’ because ShowMatch this year it will have the participants and the jury, of three members “.

Regarding the participants, De Brito stated: “There are several summoned, and the first one that he confirmed yesterday, officially, is Karina The Little Princess, that he will dance, he will not be a jury, because there was a lot of confusion with that. It comes from the jury of Singing, but he is going to be a participant and returns to the dance floor ”.

For more detail, the driver of THE M He specified: “The Academy does not have to do strictly with music, it is not mainly singing. (It’s called) The Academy because not only are they going to dance, but participants will have permanent challenges at each gala. Dance challenges, singing challenges, from different artistic disciplines, there will be everything … “.

De Brito then indicated that the format is very demanding and therefore the participants will be chosen with great care. “Not everyone can participate in The Academy, because they have to be physically fit, because it will have a lot of physical requirements. They will already see it from the ‘Super rhythms’ that there will be, “he warned.

To everyone’s surprise, the driver of THE M He said strong examples of what those “Super rhythms” will be in “La Academia” by ShowMatch. “They may have to dance above the water or on a platform … -he said-. You will dance in pairs, with guests, with groups … Because, in addition, the new studies that Marcelo showed in his networks not only park, but there is a street where different rhythms are going to be produced ”.

