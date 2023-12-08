Milett Figueroa He was part of the first season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and became one of the most beloved figures by followers of the cooking reality show. She recently traveled to Argentina to join the program ‘Dancing 2023‘ and, after a few weeks of speculation, her romance with the famous presenter Marcelo Tinelli was confirmed. This Monday, December 4, she started the edition called ‘La revancha’ of the gastronomic space and, in a recent spot, the aforementioned couple appears and they have already generated expectations in the public.

Will Marcelo Tinelli and Milett FIgueroa make it to ‘The Great Chef’?

This Thursday, December 7, the first elimination of the fifth season of ‘The great chef: famous‘ and, in the preview of this episode, Peláez surprised by announcing that a new figure will enter, but what caused more curiosity was that among these characters Milett FIgueroa and her current partner, Marcelo Tinelli, appeared.

Milett FIgueroa and Marcelo Tinelli. Photo: LR/Latina composition See also What happened to Pitbull, the famous rapper who sang the official theme of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil?

Although the popular couple has not yet confirmed their presence in the show, this would not be completely ruled out because the Peruvian model was one of the first figures in the gastronomic space. However, some well-known faces were also shown, such as Tony Succar and Rossana Fernández Maldonado.

Who continues in ‘The Great Chef: The Revenge’?

Susan Leon

Mauricio Mesones

‘Mad’ Wagner

Renato Rossini Jr.

Monica Torres

‘Skinny’ Granda

Armando Machuca

Mayra Goñi

Milene Vasquez

Junior Silva

Karina Calmet.

How old are Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa?

The Peruvian influencer Milett Figueroa He was born on June 10, 1992, making him 31 years old. Meanwhile, his partner Marcelo Tinelli arrived to the world on April 1, 1960, he is currently 63 years old. That is to say, there is a difference of 32 years between the two.