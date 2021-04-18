Marcelo, one of the captains of Real Madrid, a starter out of necessity and with the ability this time to play the full game without injuring himself, did not bite his tongue. The veteran Brazilian winger accused Getafe of having left the field in poor condition, very slow, on purpose.

“We have won one point, we have not lost two. We know that here it is always very difficult. The ball was not moving, the field field was very dry … They do it on purpose but it is what there is, “he denounced.

He acknowledged that his team is “on the edge.” «There is not much time to rest but it is what there is and we have to continue giving our best. Soccer is like that right now and you have to accept it.

He asked for more minutes to be able to show himself at his level, but denied that he has a minor role in this Real Madrid. «I do not see that it has a secondary role; I am one of the captains, I work every day, I teach the kids and I want to continue. I need more minutes because playing things work out. I love challenges.

From now to the end of the course and to decide who will take the cat into the water, Marcelo believes that «the key is going to be in everything. You have to rest well, work and continue. Until the end the champion will not be known.