The name of Marcelo Tinelli has caused a stir among the press when it became known that a reality show will be made based on his intimate and family life. A few hours ago, the first preview of this production that will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Given this, many fans of the Argentine driver wonder what the participation of his girlfriend will be like, Milett Figueroa, in this television project. In this note, find out if the model appeared in this Advance and what he said about it.

Does Milett Figueroa appear in the preview of the reality show about Marcelo Tinelli's life?

This Thursday, January 4, Amazon Prime Video shared through his Instagram account a small preview of what will be the reality show of the life of Marcelo Tinelli. “We started filming 'Los Tinelli'”reads in the description of the video.

In those images, you can see Marcelo's daily life with his five children: Micaela, Candelaria, Francisco, Juanita and Lorenzo; Likewise, with his cousin known as 'Tirri'. Although it does not appear in this trailer Milett Figueroasent a romantic message to the Argentine driver: “Congratulations, my love.”

It should be noted that Figueroa Yes, the new reality show of the Tinelli family will participate. This is what the journalist announced Angel de Brito, who told in his program 'LAM' that Milett will travel to Punta del Este in Uruguay for recordings.

What is the delicate reason why Milett Figueroa had to leave the reality show 'Bailando 2023'?

The model Milett Figueroa caused concern when he suffered a decompensation on the set of the reality show 'Bailando 2023' a few days ago. Although it was initially suggested that she was pregnant, Marcelo Tinelli He ruled out this fact and confirmed what the media had speculated: “Milett is not still on the program because she is injured.”

After this news, it was learned that the model suffered a injury to one of the vertebrae of the spineso it will not continue in competition.