The Valencian Ministry of Justice has twice tried to notify a proposed sanction of 2,700 euros to the Brazilian player of the Real Madrid Marcelo Scallop for having iThe perimeter closure has not been complied with and the obligation to wear a mask during the weekend of March 27 and 28 has not been complied with.

As the regional executive has informed EFE, this sanction proposal was sent to the BOE on May 11, so that the player had ten days to present allegations to it since then.

For the moment, the Valencian Government has no record of any response, although the same sources have indicated that will wait a “reasonable time” in case the footballer had alleged.

After this time, which has not been determined, an attempt will be made to notify the sanction again and if it is not possible, it will be sent again to the BOE and its processing It will be in the hands of the Treasury.

On April 1, the Department of Justice reported that Marcelo and his family had been the object of a proposed sanction of 2,700 euros for having skipped the perimeter closure of the Valencian Community and Failure to comply with the obligation to wear a mask.

The footballer uploaded a photo to his Instagram account in which he was seen with his family on the promenade of the beach of The Malvarrosa of Valencia without a mask, despite the fact that at that time it was not possible to enter or leave this community without just cause due to the pandemic.

Therefore, the competent Ministry proposed a penalty of 600 euros for each of the family members (four in total) for skipping the regional perimeter closure.

In addition, a penalty of 100 euros was proposed for three of the members for not wearing a mask, since one of the player’s children would not be obliged to wear it by age.