Many are the information that is emerging as a result of the cover of As, in which it was revealed that Cristiano wants to return to Madrid. Since then, countless personalities from the world of football have been speaking out about the possibility of the Portuguese star returning to the white club. The last to feed that hypothesis has been Marcelo, the Juventine forward’s best friend in the merengue dressing room.

The Brazilian side responded this Thursday to a video posted on Instagram, in which both players are seen doing a choreography during a celebration of a title with Madrid. To said publication was accompanied by a message in English, translated as “That Marcelo-Cristiano connection.” The side responded immediately with a “Soon” (Soon) and two emojis covering his mouth and laughing.

Marcelo’s response gives rise to many interpretations, since the full-back is also a player sought by Juventus for several seasons. Taking into account that he is a player that Madrid wants to get rid of, it should not be ruled out that this meeting between the two players would take place next summer in Turin.