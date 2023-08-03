Marcelo breaks an opponent’s leg. The former Real Madrid player burst into tears on the pitch

In the Copa Libertadores match between Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense, Luciano Sanchez who in an attempt to steal the ball from Marcelo is hit in full by the Brazilian. The former Real Madrid player doesn’t have time to remove his leg and hits his opponent in full, breaking his leg. The midfielder was sent off for the foul despite the fact that the intervention was not voluntary, he immediately realizes the seriousness of the situation and calls back to the bench to let in help. She throws up her arms, apologizes and then bursts into tears.







