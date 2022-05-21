Yesterday, Real Madrid played their last league game at the Santiago Bernabéu, but it wasn’t just the merengue team’s last game until next season, it was also the last game of someone who is already a legend of Real Madrid, Yesterday Marcelo Vieira played his last minutes in what has been his home for 16 long seasons.
The player who came to the Madrid discipline in 2007 from Fluminense for the figure of 6.5 million euros and who has added 546 with the merengue shirt, puts an end to a stage that has been determined by the player’s triumph Brazilian.
Marcelo’s career has been marked by the monopoly he has created on that left wing where Marcelo was so used to us, playing at a spectacular level, being one of the best players to have played in that position in the history of this sport. .
Marcelo has always been a great professional, dedicated, with the ability to sacrifice and without any kind of controversy around him. He is the player with the most titles in the history of the white club, in his record he has achieved 24 titles with Real Madrid, that is how the club captain leaves, being a club legend.
Marcelo still has to enjoy the Champions League final on May 28, in what could be his last minutes with the merengue shirt. Yesterday was also Isco’s last game at the Bernabéu.
#Marcelo #goodbye #Bernabéu #16year #love #story
