IF MARCELO EBRARD wants to be president of Mexico, now is when. He foreign secretary you have no choice but the 2024 elections. He has to give a rudder blow, and that slap is resign very soon to the Chancellorship to start his presidential campaign. In recent months he has been putting together support groups all over the country. If Ebrard leaves the government of the 4T, he will obtain two great advantages: will force both Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López to take off their masks too and formalize their respective campaigns.

Now all three are in full promotion, but with an uneven floor: the budget of the current secretaries is not even remotely close to the resources available to the Head of Government of the CdMx.

If Ebrard acts disruptively by giving up his portfolio, he will remember both Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. Both, kept proportions, went free in the National Action Party.

The early bird of Fox, by resigning from the Guanajuato governorship in 1999, allowed him to carry out a long campaign as a pre-candidate that left others without possibilities, markedly Diego Fernández de Cevallos.

History repeated it six years later calderon, when it was uncovered by the governor of Jalisco, Francisco Javier Acuña, and rreported to the Ministry of Energy to prevail over Santiago Creel.

The difference between the cases of Fox and Calderón compared to the current situation of the Chancellor is that they submitted to the clear rules and procedures of the PAN and came out with flying colors. Ebrard has nothing safe with Morena.

And precisely eThat lack of transparency would be the incentive for him to resign now and start his campaign: If in the end the hard wing of the 4T blocks his way, as is highly likely, he will already have positioned himself.

The next natural step for the former Head of Government of the DF is the opposition candidacy, where Movimiento Ciudadano bursts in. Ebrard has historically been linked to its founder, Dante Delgado.

With months in advance campaigning to win the vote of the Morenista base without breaking with either the party or the 4T, and not being favored with the candidacy of López Obrador, Ebrard can tack.

And in this turn towards the orange party, the son-in-law of Manuel Camacho Solís can become the standard bearer of an opposition alliance and a coalition government with the PRI, PAN and PRD.

LITTLE PIANO ADÁN Augusto López is gaining presence in the minds of the general population. Do you remember that we told you that at the end of last year Andrés Manuel López Obrador met his three main “corcholatas” to inform them that he would go through the internal poll to select the candidate from June to November? It was basically to give his Secretary of the Interior more time to let him run. Well, according to the most recent survey of March 4 and 5 by Tresearch International, Adán Augusto brings 63 points of knowledge and opinion of applicants, against 70 for Marcelo Ebrard and 73 for Claudia Sheinbaum. Ricardo Monreal appears with 60 and Gerardo Fernández Noroña with 48. Eight months after Morena carried out the defining survey among his bases, the takeoff of the Tabasco player has been remarkable, since, according to said sample, he is already seven points away from Ebrard. already 10 of Sheinbaum

ANOTHER SURVEY, VERY peculiar by the way, but at the same time very significant, was the one that was carried out a week ago between the regional directors of Citibanamex, regarding the 31st Plenary Meeting of Consultative Councils. For two days, Thursday and Friday of last week, the bank led by Manuel Romo conducted surveys in real time at certain times, mainly between one panel and another. Thus, after what he titled “Political Perspectives”, in which Luis Rubio, Carlos Elizondo Mayer-Serra and Alejandro Moreno participated, the following question was asked: “Which of the morenoista pre-candidates do you think Mexico would do better with? ” The result was overwhelming, because Marcelo Ebrard overwhelmed with 67% of the preferences. Ricardo Monreal followed with 8%, Adán Augusto López with 2% and Claudia Sheinbaum with 0%. 1,500 Banamex directors participated, of which 600 were present and 900 in virtual mode.

JOHN ZEPEDA HE UNDERSTANDED that it was not enough for him to contend for the governorship of the State of Mexico and dropped out of the race. It was a personal decision because the elections next June will be for only two: Delfina Gómez for Morena-PT-Verde and Alejandra del Moral for PRI-PAN-PRD. Citizen Movement Senator It did not even reach 6% in the intention to vote. We are talking about approximately 330 thousand votes with roots in the demarcations of Neza and Ecatepec, which now They are going to divide between Delfina and Alejandra. It is estimated that of every 10 ballots that Zepeda and his orange party were able to obtain, six would go to Alianza Va Por México and four to Morena. For many, they are useful votes for the opponents of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but at the same time useless for the PRI to retain the governorship. More than a lateral step, Zepeda, Dante Delgado and Movimiento Ciudadano had to support Del Moral to achieve that goal.

AUGUST IT IS THE month that heoponents of Alejandro Moreno looked to see him outside the PRI leadership. I was telling you a week ago that this is another customs office that has to be passed in the face of a common candidacy in the Va por México alliance. The departure of “Alito” is necessary to integrate proposals for a coalition government for the nine governorships, councils and senates that will be at stake next year. After the INE ruling that invalidated the reforms to the PRI’s status, which allowed Moreno to extend his presidency until after the 2024 elections, the group led by senators Miguel Osorio Chong and Claudia Ruiz Massieu is looking for an interim president. That position could fall to the current coordinator of the tricolor deputies, Rubén Moreira. But for that possibility to fly, his wife, Carolina Viggiano, would have to resign the general secretary of the PRI. That is precisely what is beginning to be negotiated now.

TALKING ABOUT PRI, within one of its branches there is already talk of promoting a candidate have a chance of being on the final ballot for the elections 2024 presidential. For this sector, made up of former leaders, former governors, former legislators, and former officials of the finance sector, the profile must be of a renowned and internationally recognized figure. Jose Angel Gurria It is the letter that begins to be the subject of comments. The former Secretary of the Treasury and former Chancellor in the six-year term of Ernesto Zedillo was 15 years out of Mexico. From 2006 to 2021 he was Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Gurría is also well regarded by the country’s big businessmen, who could join the push for his eventual candidacy.

LUIS ENRIQUE LOPEZ MARTINEZ He was a close collaborator of Alejandra Sota, Director of Social Communication and Coordinator of Strategy and Government Message of the government of Felipe Calderón. He is investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit commanded by Pablo Gómez for money laundering and origin of resources of illicit origin. He did journalistic work to protect the image of the then Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, for which he received 9 million pesos.

WHOM HAS BEEN SEEN Very active supporting Santiago Creel on social networks is Javier Lozano. In fact, in the report by Governor Maru Campos, last Saturday in Chihuahua, she uploaded a photo to Twitter with the deputy saying that he is “a solid presidential candidate.” Could it be that the poblano has already fully joined the war room of the PAN president of the Chamber of Deputies?

