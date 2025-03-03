Real Madrid’s ex -soccer player Marcelo Vieira visited on Monday night The revoltthe RTVE entertainment program directed by David Broncano in which he did not miss to hesitate the presenter, a confessed fan of Atlético de Madrid, with the two Champions League finals won the mattresses by Real Madrid.

The joke came at the time of the gift, a detail that tried to explain to a Broncano who soon began to smell the joke: “I think I know where you are going, the presenter warned before receiving in his hands the shirt of the 2016 final that Madrid won Atlético in Milan.

“A Madrid t -shirt is no problem, it seems good to me (…) But the shirt of the final against Atleti is very ugly,” Broncano said, who had only to laugh at Marcelo’s next joke: “I didn’t know whether to bring the tenth or the eleventh”.

“I have brought you the shirt because I have seen programs in LS that you speak very bhien del Atlético, now I want that when you do it you look at this shirt you go quieter,” he added in a joke.

From that point they began to review the goal of Ramos that decided the previous final, that of Lisbon in 2014, somewhat that Marcelo saw from the countryside and did not hesitate to explain in the RTVE program: “I saw it to the slow, incredible camera. It was a double joy because I saw many people from Atlético who was already opening the champagne and putting the champions shirt. It was a motivation, “he recalled.

Of course, Marcelo, with his spirit of sportsmanship, did not hesitate to launch a message from appreciation to the rojiblancos: “I respect Atleti a lot, it is an equipazo, he has always been fighting there,” he settled among applause.

