Marcelo raised the Spanish Super Cup to the sky of Riyadh at the King Fahd International Stadium. A new trophy that makes him the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid, 23, equaled with Paco Gento, while Karim Benzema is already fifth, with 20.

Marcelo made history by beating Manolo Sanchís and Sergio Ramos, hunting down Gento in his first title as first captain of Real Madrid. The Brazilian was already the most successful foreign footballer in the history of the white club and this season he can go on to lead a classification that already places him as a legend of Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti had a gesture with Marcelo. The Italian gave him the last four minutes of the final so that he could add one more participation in a great event before being in charge, as captain of Real Madrid, of picking up the title and lifting it escorted by all his teammates.

At 33 years old, everything indicates that Marcelo is living his last season at Real Madrid in which he has played 536 games (366 wins, 83 draws and 87 losses), since he made his debut on January 7, 2007 against Deportivo de La Coruña . Since then, He has conquered five Leagues, four Champions Leagues, two King’s Cups, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups and five Spanish Super Cups.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Karim Benzema is on his way to surpassing his friend Marcelo and at the moment he has 20 titles, ahead of José Antonio Camacho and Miguel Porlán Chendo, to become the fifth most successful Madrid player in history.

Luka modric, chosen as the best player in a final in which he scored his first goal of the season, and Nacho Fernandez, that entered in the last bars, enter the top ten of the historical classification with 18 titles, beating Fernando Hierro and Frenchman Raphael Varane.