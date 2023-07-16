Michelle Bolsonaro was at the event; former Minister of Health should run for Mayor of João Pessoa in 2024

The wife of former Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, Simone Queiroga, assumed the presidency of the PL Woman from Paraiba. The event was attended by the former first lady and national president of PL Mulher, Michele Bolsonaro, and the former president Jair Bolsonaro, who participated via video. Both spoke. Simone Queiroga said she was inspired by Michele to accept the position. “Why did I accept to be the president of PL Mulher in Paraíba? First because I was inspired by this woman, Michele Bolsonaro. She inspired and encouraged me… and I came to the conclusion that now the woman needs to have a chance, she needs to have a voice, she needs to have representation”, he said. Marcelo Queiroga, who should try for mayor of João Pessoa in 2024, also attended.