The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Sunday afternoon (03.Oct.2021) the negative result of his new RT-PCR test for covid and that he should return to Brazil “coming soon”.

Queiroga has been in New York, in the United States, since September 19, when he embarked to accompany President Jair Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

Queiroga had the first test with a positive result on September 21st. Last Friday (1st.Oct.2021), he underwent a new test, but the result remained positive.

During the contamination, the minister informed that he was following all the sanitary protocols of the US authorities and was isolated at the InterContinental hotel.

The Minister of Health was vaccinated with two doses of CoronaVac.