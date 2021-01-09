Although it was emerging as one of the great candidates to win MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 p.m.), The Pole lived one night to be forgotten. He failed in the preparation of the loin Wellington, his dish of the day, received the black apron and was on the brink of elimination ahead of the gala next Sunday.

But what stood out the most was that it was seen as very sensitive and almost broke after failing to cook the flaky meat just as he wanted. Even many viewers wondered on the networks what was wrong with the Pole, who had lost his usual joy.

That is why the testimony of Marcelo polino, who as an ambassador of the reality show, revealed in Cut for Lozano (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 2.30pm) the reason why the singer appeared unmotivated and sad throughout the day.

Marcelo Polino is the ambassador of MasterChef Celebrity and tells intimacies of the Telefe reality show.

To put the situation in context and understand the situation, the journalist argued that what was seen on the air yesterday was recorded three weeks ago. “It has an explanation. The day that show was recorded, at the time they were recording, the Pole received a message from Barby Silenzi that he was going home. Do you remember when there was that mini separation?”.

The reference had to do with that episode in which a WhatsApp audio was leaked in which Federico Bal invited him to a pool party at his house, where there would be women. “They say he got out of hand and everything went wrong after that. Lost the shaft “Polino added.

“The information was important, his wife with a baby telling him that they left home. Luckily everything settled down, they are together and happy, ”said the journalist, who in this way shed light on an issue that had generated a lot of repercussion on social networks.

DR