Among the political class in general, but especially among the Morena Party mafias, it is clear that the first concern of the Palacio tenant is to solve the complicated mess of the presidential succession, scheduled for 2024.

And why is it the president’s number one priority?

For elementary reasons.

Because day by day the possibility that López Obrador “achieves” the dream of imposing a tyranny for life, in the best style of dictatorships like those of Cuba and Venezuela, becomes more complicated.

And the dream vanishes because as the six-year clock runs out, the allies, lackeys, serviles, stalwarts and even those closest to them gradually move away, like kicking a boat.

Thus, some paint their line without explanations, others are called to surprise by the lopista tyranny -as if they did not know who the monarch of the Palace is–, while there are those who fear going down in history as part of the worst government ever had Mexico and the Mexicans.

For now, stalwarts like the advisers who came to the INE because of López’s finger and the ministers of the Court whom AMLO sponsored, not only painted their line but have lost their fear of threats from the Palace.

Yes, they lost their fear because they know that the president’s weakness grows day by day, while the diaspora around him and his power becomes a whirlpool that drags everything in its path; diaspora that in the exercise of power is called precisely that: “loss of power”.

And for that reason, there are many who know that the unconditional commitment with which he leaves, in the fifth year of six-year power, as is the case of AMLO, is a failed bet.

And they know that, from now on, they must play their cards with the most viable of future presidential hopefuls; whether from Morena or from the opponents; be she or him.

And if in politics there are dozens of defectors to presidential loyalty, in the media, among business women and men, and even among the “tacky intellect,” loyalties also change direction as the direction of the winds of power changes. And it is which are moments in which the mistake or the wrong bet is not worth it.

Why?

Because a false step would be tragic among the usual opportunists; those who once were members of the old PRI, who shed their skin in the so-called left of the PRD; who flirted with the PAN right and who ended up as a soldier in the sewer monstrosity called Morena.

The worst thing, however, is that many of those opportunists who constantly look at the direction of the wind to move their six-year pieces, are also not clear about Palacio’s decision and are experiencing moments of anxiety that threaten to escalate a true civil war in the Party. Brunette.

And it is that few know that López considers –with more seriousness than ever– the possibility of a “Plan B” for the presidential succession; a decision that could leave out Claudia Sheinbaum, and that would take place once the elections in the states of Mexico and Coahuila are over.

And what is “Plan B”?

It is an alternative called Marcelo Ebrard, in the face of the debacle that is already looming in the capital of the country after the catastrophe that not only the CDMX Metro is experiencing, but also all the services and the bad government suffered by the citizens of the capital because of the worst government. of his story.

And it is that as the six-year term of the head of government is consumed, it is clear that Claudia made a mistake in the strategy to become an undisputed presidential candidate.

And it turns out that today, the unconditional support of the president, the one that due to his servility and lackey loyalty was essential, has become a burden that threatens to lose not only the negative votes of the old Federal District, but the entire country.

The curious thing is that while Obrador seriously analyzes the “Plan B” called Marcelo, he also seems to have deactivated the most belligerent of Morena’s presidential candidates.

We are referring to Ricardo Monreal, to whom López proposed the candidacy for the leadership of the DF government, in exchange for him declining his presidential ambitions.

A political incident that, in turn, unleashed a civil war in Mexico City, at the same time that Marcelo Ebrard seems stronger than ever and that the “stupid” of the family, Adán Augusto, threatens to look for another franchise to be present on the 2024 ballot.

Yes, López Obrador’s paste is balled up because of the presidential succession and a civil war in Morena seems inevitable; a battle that will drag down the entire party in power.

to time.