The relatives of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, assassinated in May 2022 on a beach in Colombia, requested caution in the handling of “sensitive information” related to this case, warning of possible reprisals against them or members of the public force to as a result of proceedings against criminal groups.

“Today, more than ever, we want to call for sanitymoderation and caution in the handling of any sensitive information that could affect the development of the investigations both in Colombia, Paraguay, and in any other country where organized crime has spread its tentacles,” the Pecci Albertini and Pecci Aguilera families said in a statement addressed to public opinion and opinion makers.

Any proceeding against criminal groups implicitly carries a risk for Pecci’s relatives

The document was published on his Twitter account by Sebastián Acha, a friend of the former prosecutor and spokesman for the family, and was taken up again this Thursday by local media.

He also pointed out that “any procedure against criminal groups implicitly carries a risk for the relatives of prosecutor Pecci, as well as for the members of the public force that are going to execute him.”

“For this reason -they added, without going into details-, given the eventual access to sensitive information, we urge you to reflect and weigh any eventual retaliation that this group of murderers can take against all of them“.

In this context, they declared themselves convinced that “will be accompanied from all information and communication sectors, safeguarding future actions that may be carried out by security authorities”.

In addition, the relatives attributed to the “professionalism” of the security forces of Colombia, Paraguay and the United States. that the investigation has “progressed satisfactorily”.

Ramón Emilio and Andrés Felipe Pérez Hoyos, drug traffickers who coordinated the Pecci crime

The facts of the murder of Marcelo Pecci

Peci, one of the most important anti-mafia prosecutors in Paraguay, He was killed by hitmen on a jet ski when he was on the beach of a hotel on the island of Barú, near the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias, celebrating his honeymoon with his wife, the Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera.

Margareth Tascón was captured along with a man for her relationship with the murder of Pecci. Photo: El Salvador Police

This Wednesday, the Salvadoran authorities reported on the capture in that country of the Colombian citizen Margaret Lizeth Chaconfor his alleged connection with the murder of the respected prosecutor.

It was also known on Sunday captured in Bogotá and in the Colombian town of Rionegro dand the brothers Andrés Felipe and Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos, accused of having hired the perpetrators of the crime.

With these two captures, Those prosecuted in Colombia rose to seven for this fact, of which four accepted their responsibility and were sentenced. For his part, in Venezuela, Gabriel Salinas, one of those identified as material authors of the murder, was arrested on December 21.

EFE