The rain did not stop the party in Oaxaca on Friday night in the calenda with Marcelo Ebrard, said the senator Martha Lucia Micher Camarenawho accompanies the chancellor on his visit to that state.

The streets of Oaxaca became a magical setting of joy and tradition with the traditional calenda, the people received Marcelo Ebrard with great enthusiasm, expressing their affection through contagious smiles, enveloping music and movements full of energy, the legislator wrote on her social networks.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, arrived in Oaxaca capital on Friday afternoon. At the Macedonio Alcalá Theater, he presented his book “El Camino de México”, with the presence of opinion leaders, representatives of civil society and students.

At the end of the presentation, the chancellor participated in the traditional Calenda, which ended in the city’s main square, together with the municipal president of Oaxaca de Juárez, Francisco Martínez, and federal and local legislators.

This Saturday the secretary is expected to inaugurate the Municipal Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Huajuapan de León, in the company of local authorities, and finally will give a message to thousands of local people.

On Sunday, at 12:00 noon, he will lead the opening of the Municipal Liaison Office in Tuxtepec. His trip to Oaxaca will end with a meeting with presidents and municipal authorities of the region.

On their social networks, Senator Malu Mícher released images of the presentation of Ebrard’s bookto whom she attributes that thanks to him, Mexico City became a true feminist vanguard, with successful and progressive public policies.

According to the legislator from Morena, the Ebrard government in the country’s capital promoted gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Sheinbaum in Oaxaca

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was received this Saturday by supporters at the Huatulco airport, at a reception in which the presence of the governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, stood out.

Those present chanted cheers and chants in honor of Sheinbaum, who appreciated the warm welcome. The capital’s president met with the governor and she was received by the Folkloric Ballet and sounds of San Pedro Pochutla.

Sheinbaum has a busy schedule in the state of Oaxaca, which includes two keynote addresses organized by the state government.