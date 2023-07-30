Marcelo Oxenford He was invited to the set of the program ‘Send whoever is in charge’ this Thursday, July 27, and he presented his new venture after being away from the small screen. The actor of Argentine origin surprised María Pía Copello, Mario Hart and Carlos Vílchez, hosts of the magazine, after announcing that he has a company related to gastronomy. In this regard, the artist who participated at some point in the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ said that he is now dedicated to preparing empanadas.

It should be noted that Lucydaughter of Marcelo Oxenford due to his relationship with Yvonne Frayssinet, is the one who supports him in this small business called Chacarera. These Argentine empanadas are distributed by order through a telephone number. In that sense, there are different flavors and presentations to suit the taste of the diner.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Marcelo Oxenford and what is the undertaking of the remembered actor from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

How is the relationship between Marcelo Oxenford and his daughter Juliana Oxenford?

The renowned journalist Juliana OxenfordIt was born as a result of the relationship that Liliana Tuja had with Marcelo Oxenford. However, the bond between father and daughter has not been the best. On more than one occasion, the TV host has pointed out that she and her parent have distanced themselves on several occasions.

In 2017, Juliana Oxenford said that she felt helpless by her father. Faced with such statements, the actor came out to speak. “When that extraordinary boy, Álvaro Ugaz, died, who was the first to go see her? I. When the other boy left her, who went to visit her? I. I never abandoned my daughter.” He said artist of Argentine origin.

Given this, the communicator clarified that she was referring to the abandonment she had felt when she was still little, and that is that her father separated from her mother and left home.

Juliana and Marcelo Oxenford have a distant and complicated relationship. Photo: The Popular

YOU CAN SEE: What is the relationship between Juliana Oxenford and her father, Marcelo Oxenford, like, and why did they distance themselves?

“I don’t live my dad. Perhaps he is a wonderful father with Lucía, with me he is not. I have no ties to him. I have had it at times and things have arisen that made us distance ourselves over and over again, “said the TV host in an interview for Trome.

In September 2022,Juliana Oxenford He gave an interview to a local media outlet and revealed that he had no relationship with Marcelo. “I don’t hate my dad like everyone thinks, I have no relationship with him because it is a decision that I have assumed from my full maturitybecause for some time it seems healthier to live like this, ”he explained for Infobae.

Juliana Oxenford keeps her distance from her father, the Argentine actor Marcelo Oxenford. Photo: Composition LR/ATV Capture/Broadcast

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Oxenford denounces theft at his home with Yvonne Frayssinet: “They have practically looted us”

How is the relationship between Lucía Oxenford and her sister Juliana Oxenford?

In an interview for Infobae in the year 2022, Juliana Oxenford He commented on the relationship with Lucía, his sister and daughter of Marcelo Oxenford.

“Not that I want to burst rockets, butthe strong name is mine, and I am very sorry because that must make her feel uncomfortable. That whenever they make news for something, they have to put the name of the father, mother or half-sister, “said the host. On the other hand, the TV host pointed out that she has nothing against Lucía, but she “does not share her way of handling herself in many situations.”

Juliana Oxenford is the half-sister of actress Lucía Oxenford. Photo: composition LR/Urpi-LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

YOU CAN SEE: Yvonne Frayssinet and Marcelo Oxenford: the love story of the couple that is over 30 years old

How is the relationship between Juliana Oxenford and her father’s wife Marcelo?

In conversation with Infobae in September 2022, Juliana Oxenford He indicated that he has no relationship with his sisterLucia Oxenford; However, he pointed out that if he crosses the street with the young woman’s mother who is also the wife of his father Marcelo Oxenford,Yvonne Frayssinet I would have no problem interacting with her.

“If I meet her on the street, I greet her. She didn’t do anything to me either, ”commented the journalist, suggesting that her relationship with the actress was cordial.

Juliana Oxenford does not see Lucía Oxenford or her father, Marcelo Oxenford, also the husband of Yvonne Frayssinet. Photo: composition/Juliana Oxenford/Ivonne Frayssinet/Instagram

Why did Juliana Oxenford and her father, Marcelo Oxenford, distance themselves?

On one occasion, Juliana Oxenford She said that she was not very close to her father, because she says that when she was a child, the actor separated from the journalist’s mother and left home.

“I don’t live my dad. Perhaps he is a wonderful father with Lucía, with me he is not. I have no ties to him. I’ve had it at times and things have come up that made us drift apart over and over again,” he told Trome.

Juliana and Marcelo Oxenford have a distant and complicated relationship. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Was Marcelo Oxenford a victim of robbery?

In December 2022, Marcelo Oxenford He contacted the “America Today” program to report that his home where he lives with Yvonne Frayssinet had been robbed. He made a call for concern because the criminals took documents and the passport of the well-known actress.

“What do you want the passport for? I’m going to reward them, if they don’t want to communicate with me, let them throw it out on the street and someone finds it, I’m going to reward them (…) There’s still nothing at all. It remains to wait, I want the passport with the visa, it is all I want, ”he said.

#Marcelo #Oxenford #surprises #presenting #venture #daughter