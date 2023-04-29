Executive Marcelo Odebrecht spent two years working at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP) to serve his sentence for corruption, criminal association and money laundering imposed in Operation Lava Jato.

Marcelo was a whistleblower of the collusion of contractors that paid bribes to hundreds of politicians in exchange for contracts with Petrobras. He was president of the construction company that bears the family’s surname when Lava Jato broke out in 2014 and arrested the main executives of the group.

After a period in prison, the businessman began to provide community services as part of the collaboration agreement signed with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). At Hospital das Clínicas, he worked in the administrative sector, between 2021 and 2023, and finished serving his sentence.

The USP hospital has an agreement with the Center for Alternative Sentences and Measures of the Federal Court of São Paulo (Cepema). The partnership was closed in 2018 and, since then, the institution has received 50 people authorized to provide community services or public entities. The heir to the Odebrecht group is one of them.

Marcelo Odebrecht’s collaboration agreement was reviewed in 2021 by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Minister Edson Fachin reduced the sentence from ten years to seven and a half years. The benefit was granted because the agreement provided for a ‘performance clause’, that is, if the shared information was useful, the penalty would be reduced.