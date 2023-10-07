Marcelo Ndong was born in Equatorial Guinea in the middle of the last century, in 1955. He says he became a Spanish nationalist in the tropics, part of a generation that dreamed of studying in Spain, that hummed the Spanish anthem and that learned to read in Spanish. , incorporating Iberian rivers, cities and stories into his mental landscape. As a teenager, at 14, he entered the Boys’ City Circus School in Ourense and, finally, he arrived at that desired and perfect place that he had been told so much about. “You arrive here, in Spain, and it turns out that no one knows Guinea,” she laughs when she tells it. “That’s the first thing that surprises you when you arrive, because it’s like you’re coming home.”

Starting in 1971, Ndong joined the official Los Muchachos circus company, where he worked as an acrobat, juggler, clown and comedian. He toured with them on five continents before enrolling at the University of Santiago de Compostela, combining studies in medicine and nursing with street and venue performances in Spain, France, Germany and Italy. He returned to his native country in 1990, joining the Spanish Cultural Center and working as a theater teacher, founder and director of the Malabo circus school. His life and professional career followed a swing between Spanish and Guinean lands, on the wings of words, art and his many concerns, which also included health and agriculture. He has been teaching and planting imaginary seeds for three decades.

The acrobat and teacher is also a specialist in the manifestations of his culture, the fang, which encompasses six million souls spread across Cameroon, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea. Precisely the fang stories are the center of his latest show, Sung tales of the fangpresented at the 11th edition of the Villar de los Mundos cultural festival (in Villar de los Barrios, León) this summer, in the company of the singing voice of Nchama Edu. The pairing of stories and fang music enthralled the public, but both intend to turn the project into a long-term proposal that will take them from here to there. In fact, Marcelo Ndong will be in Lanzarote, at a story festival, from October 10 to 15.

When I returned to Guinea, I found people who had naturally great voices

“It’s like recovering a little of our roots, our philosophy, our cosmology, which is in the stories and sayings,” Ndong explains by phone, dragging his little bit of Galician accent. “And it is something that is hidden even from ourselves, the colonized.” His story retrieval task, however, goes beyond the words spoken. “Above all, we recover the most beautiful stories, the sung ones,” he says. “Apart from the story itself, it also brings with it music, different types of rhythm, the teaching of dancing, singing. The story was all that.”

Between Madrid and Malabo

With music, he landed on the Nchama project. “When I returned to Guinea, I found people who had great voices by nature,” he explains and mentions the Daughters of the Sun or Yolanda Eyama and different projects conceived between Madrid and Malabo. One of them, an album by the production company La Nube Negra, gave Nchama the opportunity to be selected to come to Spain, where she ended up settling due to circumstances in her life. “She sings very well, she has an exceptional voice and, above all, she knows the traditional fang rhythms that come from stories,” Ndong points out. “It seemed like a good idea to try to do a test and we are really, really, really liking it.”

Marcelo Ndong points out that, in cultures that were wordless, such as African ones, “the story was the school.” “The stories prepared you so that you knew how to walk in the jungle or how to treat others. And it was done in our style. They didn’t tell you that something wasn’t done, but that someone did it and it turned out badly, so that you could draw your own conclusions. That’s what I like about African teaching: that it was about real experience. Everything they taught you, you could experience.”

The artist emphasizes that he wants to transmit his Bantu culture – which includes the Fang – into Spanish, because the settlers did not even know that it existed. Furthermore, Ndong believes that his work is important for young Equatorial Guineans and Africans, because they hardly know that culture either. “The values ​​to be able to live in the part of the place that is our lot,” he defends. And he cites respect for the elderly, the spirit of collaboration or solidarity, as essential to survive in the environment where those stories were born. “We are not going to return to the tribe,” he clarifies, aware that Africa is made up of nations and cities today. But Ndong defends that rescuing tradition is a necessary task. “To know each other”.

