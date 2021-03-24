On Sunday March 21, Jean Paul Strauss revealed that he was infected with coronavirus and that is why he could not appear in the second edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities along with the imitator of Marcelo motta, with whom he forms one of the pairs of the competition.

Unfortunately, just a few days after the announcement of the Peruvian singer, the young man who characterizes the Amen vocalist He also reported that he contracted the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, through a post on his Instagram account. “Friends and friends, during the week I started to feel a little discomfort, so yesterday (March 23) they took a test of the COVID-19 and yes, I came out positive, “he wrote.

Marcelo Motta impersonator reports that he has coronavirus

For the reassurance of his followers, the Marcelo Motta impersonator He assured that he has not presented major complications in his state of health, so he hopes to recover soon in order to return to compete in I am and to make his usual presentations.

“At the moment I am stable and putting everything of me to recover soon. The only thing that saddens me is not being able to appear this Saturday in the program and postpone the date of the virtual concert that I was going to give on March 28, at least one more week, to be able to give my best. I am grateful to the people who write to me and care about me. Soon I will come back strong ”, said on Instagram the artist, who became a consecrated I am, great battles 2021 after surpassing ‘Amy Winehouse’.

