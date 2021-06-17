The historical scorer of Bolivia, Marcelo Moreno Martins placeholder image, assured this Wednesday that it was not his intention to “offend” Conmebol with a message published on his official Instagram account in which he blamed the entity for the coronavirus infections in the Copa América.

Now, through a statement and threatened with the possibility of receiving a sanction, he affirmed that it was not a “verbatim statement” by him and blamed his communication team.

“What was expressed in that post on my Instagram account has not been a verbatim statement that I have personally given, which is why it has not been my intention to generate a controversy, offend or question the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) or its authorities, “says the text released, again, through an Instagram story.

Moreno Martins explained that the concern generated by having been infected with Covid, which prevented him from playing in Bolivia’s debut against Paraguay in the contest “was misinterpreted by those who are in charge of “making their” public communications.

“Have been very difficult days for everyone and with a lot of pressure after the qualifying matches (for the Qatar World Cup 2022), and within that scenario all this has happened, “said the Bolivian ‘Flecheiro’.

He also indicated that he understands the “effort” made by Conmebol to organize the tournament and thus maintain the competitiveness of the South American teams with a view to the next World Cup, “although the very situation of the pandemic has caused us to face circumstances that are difficult to cope with“.

Marcelo Moreno Martins apologized to Conmebol

Controversy was generated on Tuesday by a message in a story on the attacker’s Instagram, in which he blamed Conmebol for the infections detected in the contest and questioned “Is the player’s life worth nothing?”.

He even fired thicker ammunition at the leaders: “The only thing they care about is money”.

The publication, which coincided with the confirmation of 52 cases of coronavirus within the Cup (now they are 53), remained for a few hours in the history of Moreno Martins and then disappeared.

The message had the backing of figures such as José Luis Chilavert, although it also led to the announcement by Conmebol of the opening of a disciplinary file against the player for the alleged violation of the “principles of conduct”.

In Bolivia, the contagion of three players and one person from the coaching staff.

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) had not disclosed the names of those infected, now confirming that the scorer and captain de la Verde is one of them.

Martins assured that nothing made him “more excited” than keep competing with the Green in the Copa América, but when he arrived in Brazil he tested “positive” for the coronavirus.

“For now the course of the disease it does not allow me to be certain about the return times, “he said.

And he concluded by expressing his wish that his words “serve to provide tranquility” and that the tournament continue its course. “offering joys” in “adverse moments” like the present one.

The file opened by Conmebol against the player pointed to an infraction of article 12 of the entity, where it mentions that: “Member Associations, clubs and their players, officials, match officials and other members must act at all times With respect and strict observance of the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship. “

From the South American organization they consider that Moreno Martins did nothing other than: “Behave offensively, insultingly or make defamatory statements of any kind “, text that reads in ‘subsection b’ of the aforementioned article.

The ‘Bolivian Flecheiro’ had time until this Wednesday at 18 to make his defense or directly apologize.

With information from EFE

DB