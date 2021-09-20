Last Sunday morning, Club Deportivo Guadalajara announced the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich, after 13 months on the bench of the Sacred Flock, so that, a week before the clash of the National Classic on matchday 9 of the Apertura 2021 against Club América, the rojiblanco team will be commanded by an institutional body on an interim basis.
This, in the absence of being made official, refers to the fact that again, Marcelo Michel Leaño will be in charge of the squad in the short term, because according to the same words of the statement in the short term will have the responsibilities of enhancing the competitive level of the squad to guide the team to the constancy of results that keep it at the top of the ranking.
The 34-year-old young coach has extensive experience in Mexican soccer where he has held positions, beginning his nine-year career with Tecos students between 2003 and 2011, performing various areas related to sports, commercial, sports business, international scouting, monitoring and signings of players and technical directors.
Between 2012 and 2013 he was in the sports-administrative coordination and later he was sports director of Chivas, the same position he occupies Ricardo Peláez currently,
Between 2013-2015 he was a sports advisor to Deer of Merida and Black lions on the Liga Ascenso MX, currently known as Expansion League MX.
And it was in 2016 that his opportunity to be technical director at Liga Ascenso MX, first he was in charge of Coras Tepic, between 2017 and 2018 he directed the Athletic Zacatepec.
For the Apertura 2018 he received his first opportunity in the First Division with Necaxa and in 2020 he was interim for Chivas after the departure of Luis Fernando Tena and won in their match against FC Juárez 0-2 on date 4.
With all this experience he obviously knows about football, in terms of his quality as a helmsman he is very regular, taking into account his little career on the bench because in 113 games (only 20 in the First Division), has achieved 46 wins, 26 draws and 41 defeatsFurthermore, it must be taken into account that he is very young and at the time he was the youngest coach to lead in the First Division at 31 years of age.
At this point of the mediocrity that the Guadalajara team is experiencing, all that is needed is the arrival of a new coach in the middle of the tournament, if the board does not have the security of a new helmsman at this time, an interim permanence of Leaño for the rest of the tournament it would not be unreasonable.
In this way, the new coach would have time to plan the next tournament in early 2022 and have the advantage of restructuring his squad, since he himself Vucetich he had to play it with many young people due to the lack of reinforcements.
In the illusions of the rojiblanca fans is the arrival of a technician of the level of Antonio Mohamed, Jaime Lozano, Pedro Caixinha, Diego Alonsothey even yearn for a possible return of Matías Almeyda.
