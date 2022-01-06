José Juan Macías is living a nightmare in Spain, the Mexican forced his departure from Chivas and rejected the Mexican National Team in order to fulfill the European dream, however, things have not turned out as he expected and since the departure of Michel González from the Getafe bench, the Mexican has added a poor amount of minutes, no more than 25 in a Copa del Rey game that he left due to injury.
Who Sánchez Flores, does not take, nor will he take into account the Mexican what remains of the season and his departure must be specified at all costs this market, one of his most real options is to return to Mexico, however, in case this happens, Chivas is nowhere near an option to resume his career.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, Chivas has the legal grounds to terminate the transfer and sign the return of Macías, however, this does not enter into the coaching staff’s plans for the tournament that is about to start, a decision supported by the directive, Well, the relationship between the player and Chivas was touched. Now, the future of the Mexican is a problem between Getafe and its representative and in Guadalajara they do not think to put their hands.
#Marcelo #Michel #Leaño #José #Juan #Macías
