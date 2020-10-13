Marcelo martins knows how to embitter Argentina. The Bolivian He is one of the footballers who most converted the Albiceleste cast in Qualifying. And this Tuesday, in La Paz, will be the owner again in your selected.

The attacker of Cruzeiro, 33, did not even travel to Brazil to play for the first date. He stayed in his country, like other teammates, to focus on tomorrow’s clash against Lionel messi and company.

Martins converted to Argentina in four of the five games he played. And his team never lost when he scored.

The first conquest against the albiceleste was on the way to South Africa 2010, in the historic 6-1 win against the team that led Diego Maradona.

He then repeated in the two Playoff games towards Brazil 2014, and the Argentine executioner poster was finished hanging on the road to Russia 2018.

“I have very good memories against Argentina, my numbers against that team are very good, I hope I can repeat it in the next game”Martins said in an interview with the Federation’s press department that was reproduced by the La Razón de La Paz newspaper.

This Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. at the stadium Hernando Siles, the experienced Bolivian forward will try to continue on a roll against Argentina and contribute to his team’s first three points on the way to Qatar 2022.

Other than did not participate in the 5-0 win against Brazil and that will be from the beginning against Argentina is Alejandro Chumacero.

Against this background, probable formation that the coach of the Bolivian team will have, the Venezuelan Cesar Farias, it’s with Carlos Lampe; José Sagredo, José María Carrasco, Gabriel Valverde, Jesús Sagredo; Erwin Junior Sánchez, Raúl Castro, Diego Huayar, Alejandro Chumacero, Marcelo Martins and Jhasmani Campos.