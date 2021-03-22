In the midst of the difficulties that Argentina has to access vaccines against the coronavirus, Marcelo Longobardi made a crude comparison between what the country lives and what happens in Chile, a model for the region when it comes to inoculating its population.

In the news summary on his Miter radio program, the journalist spoke of the number of vaccinated in both countries and the number of doses that arrive on each flight.

“Between Friday and yesterday about 78 thousand people were vaccinated per day, and this should be the central issue in Argentina. A plane that arrives in Chile carries 2 million doses, one that arrives in Argentina brings 300 thousand. These doses last 3 or 4 days ”, he affirmed.

“Things did not turn out as we expected,” said President Alberto Fernández during the national network last Thursday. Anguish over the lack of doses against the coronavirus grows, especially among older adults.

Longobardi also questioned the statements of Carla Vizzotti, Alberto Fernández and Daniel Gollan and sentenced: “The national authorities have said basically anything”.

“Last Friday Carla Vizzotti said one of the most extraordinary phrases that have been said in Argentina since the pandemic began,” Longobardi began. And he continued: “When they asked him about Chinese vaccines, he said that the vaccines are in China. Already in itself it is difficult to get vaccinated in Argentina, now go get vaccinated there… ”.

Longobardi also reviewed the statements of Alberto Fernández in the former ESMA and declared: “The President raised a vaccination crack.” “He said things that are incongruous. He said ‘in line with us the vaccine is for everyone, in line with those who can buy it’. I can’t understand the President, I don’t know what he means, ”he added.

JPE