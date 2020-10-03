Marcelo keeps the pulse of Mendy and Zidane. The Brazilian has seen how the season has started and he knows that he starts at a disadvantage in the fight for the minutes, but he is not resigned and is willing to fight. In his 15th season at Real Madrid, Marcelo faces the 2020-21 season Knowing that he has much to gain and very little to lose, two years after the end of his contract with the club and at 32 years of age.

Mendy finished last year as a starter for Zidane in the big duels. Not in all of them, Marcelo also had important moments, as in the visits of Barcelona and PSG to the Bernabéu, but in the general count Mendy had more minutes and more weight, Zidane trusted him more in the days of all or nothing. And in the same way this campaign has begun, with titles for Mendy in Anoeta against Real Sociedad and in Seville against Betis.

It is true that Marcelo fell out of the squad against Betis due to back pain, but in Zidane’s mind it was already clear that Mendy would be the starter at Villamarín and align the Brazilian against Valladolid four days later, in the debut of the season at home. Of the three games played so far, Marcelo has been chosen for what, on paper, was the simplest: at home and against a more affordable rival on budget. A test of what is going through Zidane’s mind now, Marcelo can only do one thing and for the moment he does: against Valladolid he fully complied.

Marcelo, against Valladolid

He played the 90 minutes, finished twice, gave 88% of good passes (59 of 67), won four of seven games, made three recoveries and his biggest hole was, once again, losses: 14 lost balls, the second most in Madrid, only behind a Casemiro (17) who started the season far from his best level. Marcelo, without being brilliant, gave a good defensive tone and offered sufficiently in attack, especially in the first half, although he did not manage to be decisive. His best chance was a shot in the area with his right, very deviated, but that could finish in goal according to the position and its good positioning.

Marcelo is now very likely on the bench, this Sunday at Levante’s home, a complicated stadium in which Real Madrid already played last season (1-0). Chances will come rationed and it is up to the Brazilian to show Zidane in those few moments that he is up for more, despite rivaling a Mendy who is seven years old and who brings Madrid that balance that the coach so often claims for his team.