The chain of injuries in Real Madrid does not stop. This time, against Getafe, the one who fell was Marcelo. After a very remarkable game, with Mendy’s 2-0 assistance, the Brazilian full-back had to retire with discomfort and limping in the 84th minute. An injury that in the absence of an official medical report seems to suffered a small puncture in the left calf. This Thursday he will undergo medical tests to see if the problem is serious.

The Madrid infirmary is full. At this moment, Sergio Ramos, Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Hazard, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Militao and Odriozola are still out due to injury. Marcelo could join them and Zidane is running out of resources. He had to summon five castillistas against the Bordalás team (Marvin was a starter) and in fact defender Víctor Chust made his debut in the League, who had previously done so in the Cup.

If Marcelo falls, one of the solutions he has invented to alleviate so many casualties falls to Zidane, to use the Madrid player 12 as an interior with Mendy keeping his back. A new drawing that allowed Marcelo to offer better sensations. At least, until the injury. A new focus of attention, this possible injury to Marcelo, for Madrid ahead of Saturday’s duel against Valencia (4:15 pm).