At real Madrid The alarm bells are ringing after the well-deserved 0-1 home defeat against FC Cádiz. One of the main culprits for Blancos’ botched start to this year’s season is also one that has been beyond (almost) any doubt for years Marcelo.
But the left-back, who has been with the club for almost 14 years, has only been a shadow of himself for some time. The goal we conceded against the strong Andalusians last Saturday was, in the history of its origins, attributed not least to his passivity in pressing.
Almost undisturbed, the Gaditanos were able to play through Marcelo’s side in that ominous 16th minute. There was hardly any aggressive pressing by the Brazilian. As in the chaotic opening minutes, when the southern Spanish, whose coach Álvaro Cervera had clearly identified this flank as the weak point of the Madrilenians, presented almost every promising attack on their right side.
Defensive weaknesses have actually been attested to Marcelo again and again in recent years. (Which, by the way, also applied to one of his famous predecessors, Roberto Carlos). But like the 2002 world champion, Marcelo was able to compensate for these deficits mostly with a lot of offensive power. Meanwhile, the now 32-year-old has been coming less and less in this facet for some time.
And so the critics of the Wuschelkopf, who is still the team’s second captain (after Sergio Ramos), now have more than enough ammunition to “shoot” him. The bare performance figures during the now one and a half year second term of office of Zinédine Zidane as head coach of the merengues confirm it.
Of the 26 league games in which Marcelo started in this period, Real lost eight (31%). The data become even clearer if you consider the games in which Marcelo did not start from the start: not a single one was lost. In these latter games, it was mostly Ferland Mendy, signed by Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2019, who played the part on the defensive left wing. The Frenchman has now clearly outstripped Marcelo.
In addition to the South American’s unsettling form weakness, he is increasingly susceptible to injury. Since the 2018/19 season, Marcelo has accumulated no more and no less than ten injuries, which made him miss a total of 27 games for Los Blancos.
No wonder that the sporting leadership was open to negotiations about the player in the spring. But the transfer market, which collapsed due to the corona pandemic, ultimately thwarted a planned move by the Brazilian. Juventus Turin and Inter Milan are said to have been interested in Marcelo – but an agreement was not reached in the end. Not least due to the player’s lavish salary, which Real earns eight million euros net every year. (Source: as.com)
After the sale of Sergio Reguilón, who was sold to Tottenham Hotspurs for 30 million euros in the summer, Real Madrid currently only has one left-back in Mendy who can meet the demands of a Champions League aspirant. Zidane has not yet been able to bring himself to bet on the young man Miguel Gutiérrez, from the Castilla branch team. If the downward trend at Marcelo persists in the current momentum, the 19-year-old could very soon get his chance.
Leave a Reply