In a horrific incident during the Copa Libertadores match between Brazil’s Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors, Marcelo, former top player of Real Madrid, left Luciano Sánchez with a very serious injury after an accidental horror tackle.

For years Marcelo was a graceful left foot at Real Madrid, who stood out for his rushes on the left flank, his surplus technique and his flaming shots. ‘Bikkelhard’ was never in the vocabulary of the Brazilian, nor vicious fouls and certainly not death kicks. See you last night. Unintentionally, that is.

What happened?

After a small dribble and some beautiful highlights, Marcelo’s standing leg lands on Luciano Sánchez’s lower leg in the 56th minute, which hits ‘double’. When the Argentinos Juniors defender cries out in pain, teammates, opponents, the public and Marcelo also realize the seriousness of the situation. In one fell swoop, Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aires is completely silent. Marcelo, who barely realizes that he has been sent off with a red card by referee Piero Maza, walks across the field in shock. See also Research indicates 2nd round between Haddad and Tarcísio in SP

After being stabilized on the field by medical staff, Sánchez is carried off the field on a stretcher. The initial diagnosis is that he has broken his lower leg in two places. Marcelo is still in tears long after the duel. “Today I experienced very difficult moments on the field. I accidentally seriously injured a colleague. I wish Luciano Sánchez all the strength in the world.”

The game is played after a ten-minute break and ends in 1-1. Next Tuesday is the return in Brazil. Marcelo is then not there due to an automatic suspension.



