The title number 12 of Marcelo Gallardo as River coach came with the brilliance of a win to get rid of a kind of bad luck that had been dragging in recent times. But it began with a decision of the Doll and a little later with an order. And it is that the DT decided to risk Rafael Santos Borré, who suffered a discomfort in the back, and already in the game he challenged him after a corner and called out for him to attack the ball. The Colombian understood the message and scored the first, the fifth that makes Racing in four games, that’s why the “Me again, me again” with whom he celebrated.

With a festival of goals, the 12th star of the It was Gallardo. River kills you, it won’t let you breathe. And even worse: he sees you beaten and throws himself at you. Because the first half was even in terms of arrivals, beyond the fact that River handled the ball more and better. But those led by Juan Antonio Pizzi had a couple of chances, the clearest a shot from Tomás Chancalay who crashed into Franco Armani’s post. The Academy had also started in play in the complement, until Julián Alvarez converted the second and the party broke out.

River was renewed, again in the mandate of Gallardo. It reinvents itself over and over again. “We need reinforcements to enhance internal competition and continue to be focused,” the Doll at an explosive press conference. He accumulated four tough River defeats in recent times. Gallardo was hurt by the final lost against Flamengo, the semifinal against Palmeiras and the two local leagues that he lost at the hands of Boca. After a 2020 without titles, the only one since he arrived at Núñez’s club in 2014, he started 2021 with a smile.

Gallardo talks to Julián Álvarez, a key change against Racing. (Juano Tesone)

This new River was armed with a mix between experience and youth. Franco Armani, Javier Pinola and Enzo Pérez They are the ones who manage the team on the field; Outside, Leonardo Ponzio will now have the company of Jonatan Maidana, that repatriated caudillo. Players with international experience are added to that base, such as Paulo Díaz, Santos Borré, Matías Suárez and Nicolás De La Cruz. And then the juniors and the newcomers. A combo that seems perfect to keep the bar high.

Marcelo Gallardo in Santiago del Estero. (Juano Tesone)

“It was a very tough game, regardless of the result. Once we got the second one, it opened up for us, ”said Fabricio Angileri. “We were angry because we reached the final stages and we left sad. We were tired of that, ”Matías Suárez explained.

Copa Sudamericana 2014, Recopa 2015, Copa Libertadores 2015, Copa Suruga Bank 2015, Recopa 2016, Copa Argentina 2016, Copa Argentina 2017, Super Cup Argentina 2017, Copa Libertadores 2018, Recopa 2019, Copa Argentina 2019 and Super Cup Argentina 2019, are the titles of Gallardo in River, a cycle that always seems to start over.