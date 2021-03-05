Once it was the “Falcón” family that moved the Argentines. Then “Los Campanelli”. More here in time, “Los Benvenuto”. Families of Argentine fiction that transcended the screen and got into every house. And today we can say that they are “the riverplatenses.” Because this River excites their own but also arouses respect and admiration in others. At any table they talk about Marcelo Gallardo’s River. They take their hats off to the walk of the Doll team, which by winning the Argentine Super Cup became champion again, for the 12th time in this extraordinary cycle that has been going on for almost seven years. And the coach himself was the one who gave one of the great secrets to achieve success. “We are a great family,” Gallardo told Clarín.

And he said it proudly, with a happiness that sprouted on his face, like that father happy for the satisfactions that his family give him. The Doll, in itself, is very familiar. Father of four children, he loves to surround himself with the affection of his environment and share dinners, birthdays and any event of a family that extends to his father Máximo and his sisters and the respective families of each one. And those values ​​are transferred to his campus.

Gallardo, in addition to being a very demanding technician, also has time to put his ear and voice when giving advice, especially to the youngest, many of whom he feels as if they were his children.

The players perceive that closeness and they play it for their soccer father. It was demonstrated on the court. And it is enough to review the celebrations of the second and third goals against Racing, in which several went to embrace him, certifying that communion that exists between them. And there was a very special hug with Enzo Pérez, one of the greatest on the team. It is that the most veteran also have that special chemistry with the Doll.

“It is difficult to leave here”, admitted Pérez, who had a millionaire offer from Turkey. But he put the family ahead. His own and River’s too, of course. And it is still a figure. He even arouses admiration in Leo Ponzio, the older brother of the group, with whom he competes for the position. “The competition makes him better every day and that one does not lose the rhythm, because really when you have to supplant players like him you have to be up to the task, and then that gives value to everything.” The competition is healthy. And it is also one of the keys to the path of success for this family.

“We are a great team, a group of people who really live together in a very good way, there is a good energy and it shows,” said the leader, Gallardo.

And that good coexistence is exposed when a player leaves, as happened with Nacho Fernández and Santiago Sosa recently. The footballers feel that they are leaving the nest to fly as if they were young people leaving their parents’ house. And the rest arm a farewell, in which hugs and displays of affection abound.

River is perceived as a family when the props hang the shirts of Gonzalo Montiel (he has mononucleosis) and Javier Pinola (he suffered a fractured right forearm) to make the rest feel that they are also in the locker room. And the Riverplatense family does not forget when it comes to the dedications of Pablo Dolce, the main physical trainer and key man in the structure, who is isolated at home because he tested positive for coronavirus.

All that communion is transferred to the field. And the hugs in the goal festivities mix joy and relief. It is that the Riverplatense family felt anguish in the last time because it was difficult for them to define the final stages of the tournaments. He needed to meet again. Accept that things had changed but that everything was still intact. And he made it clear that this is the case, with a historic win in a final.

The River Plate table is long, very long. With several red and white tablecloths. From the leadership headed by President Rodolfo D’Onofrio, through Enzo Francescoli, through Marcelo Gallardo, his team and his almost 30 members and collaborators of the coaching staff, the Lower and Children’s and each one of the club’s employees. Even the leaders of the opposition are invited to take part in the trips and share hotels with the ruling party. And it is transferred to the fans who spread throughout the country and the world.

And Gallardo also remembers them, moved by what he experienced in Santiago del Estero. “What we experienced from the hotel to the stadium was very emotional. People who are not used to seeing River, went to the door of his house only to see the bus go by. I told the players that we played for those people. And they toasted those people and all the people of River “, expressed the Doll.

“We are a great family. The truth is. And like every family, sometimes we have different concepts but in 98 percent of the things we agree, “said D’Onofrio, while Rodolfo and Clara, two of his three children, hugged him, happy for another title.

These different concepts or discussions can appear as they do in all families, but immediately there is an intention and a desire to overcome the obstacles so that harmony prevails. Like when Gallardo said that “we have to be all aligned.” Or when the reinforcements were delayed, although they ended up arriving. It is that the family is above all. This is how they feel in River. This is how they live each day of this family story that promises more emotional chapters.