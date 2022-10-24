River beat Racing in Avellaneda 2-1 and delivered the title to Boca on a platter. Miguel Borja’s goals will be remembered and the penalty saved by Franco Armani and celebrated by the entire Bombonera will be impossible to forget.
The hearts of the Millionaire fans were divided. Many were angry for helping the eternal rival, while others were proud of the sportsmanship shown by the team in this match.
The one who spoke after the meeting was Marcelo Gallardo, who sent a message to the people. “I understand if there are fans maybe angry or maybe frustrated, but it is understanding the way we have to represent and transmit. The dignity of feeling towards what we are. That has a lot of value. I am happy and very proud to feel that beyond having benefited our eternal rival, I am very happy for all that. The rest does not return. But from this I am sure that if River is maintained it will be much bigger, beyond what it is, “he began by saying.
“It is a source of pride to have this inner peace. Beyond not having a good year in terms of football, we did have a huge process of many things lived through and close it in this way where we had nothing at stake but we did have to protect our integrity, our dignity and our values”, added after the meeting.
