Marcelo gallardo He is not the owner of River and is responsible for clarifying it. is defined as “The head of the structure” although everyone, inside and outside that press room erected in the Ezeiza sports complex, knows that their influence exceeds the margins of the playing field. So when the Doll conference call must read between the lines. Especially after an hour there and back. The conclusion is clear as every word of the all powerful coach. As much as it does not confirm its continuity, no one doubts that it will stay until December 31, the day on which his contract will expire and the term of Rodolfo D’Onofrio will end. Of course, it will not consume these months, perhaps the last ones in the bank millionaire, is a comfort zone. Rather, the bet is to remain competitive and a winner. That is why it offers a wake-up call for leaders.

The president and technical secretary, Enzo Francescoli, heard it from their own mouths. It was during one of the meetings that they held before the restart of the activity. That is why their demands – now public – were not a surprise to them. Slamming the door never crossed his mind, apart from the fact that every break he takes time to evaluate the future, but left some phrases that marked the field. Releases have more resonance and everyone should take note in Udaondo and Figueroa Alcorta.

“We set a very high bar.”

“We need to see if we continue with the same enthusiasm and enthusiasm.”

“One is not about to be, because it is comfortable.”

“I don’t pressure anyone. I want you to tell me where we are going. Where are we and if we have the same desire to go to the same side ”.

“We have to continue to be active, not do the plank.”

“I have to connect with my surroundings. In seeing behaviors, if we are aligned. Many people. I need everyone else, I can’t by myself ”.

Those handful of appointments reveal the feelings of Gallardo, who arrived with his mask in the press room and took it off to chat with the 19 accredited chroniclers. Dressed in a black jumpsuit with red straps and his initials “MG” stamped on the chest, he answered each question. He only interrupted a moment to take a sip from a glass of water. The coffee next to the microphone didn’t touch it.

He passed the ball to the leaders. Marcelo Gallardo asked for reinforcements. Enzo Francescoli, the manager, is negotiating.

I wanted to “communicate” the Doll. And he said it in a section of dialogue with journalists. “I know that a lot is said for me. It is something that happens all the time. I cannot go out to deny everything that is said or said about me. It does not correspond to me and it would mean a lot of wear and tear, ”he replied to a colleague who consulted him about a call to Marcos Rojo, who finally ended up signing for Boca.

“I’m going to talk about what matters to me. Of the players with whom I spoke ”, sentenced. And like never before, he went through it on a case-by-case basis.

Agustín Palavecino: “We saw a good player project that ends up going to Colombia and consolidating. Let’s hope he gets soaked in Argentine football, in our way ”.

Jonatan Maidana: “It is one of the symbols of this process. He contacted me. He is one of the few that I cannot say no to. I do not assure you of ownership. He knows it, he wants to end here, I’m going to make that happen ”.

David Martinez: “He is a young player who left because he had no place. He went to take minutes of flight, as with other young people so that they continue to grow and evolve ”.

Then, he surprised with Sebastián Driussi. Few knew that the Doll had been chatting with the forward a month ago. “We would love to have it. You are making a lot of effort to make it happen. We depend on the Russian team to finish defining the situation ”, he pointed out.

And he continued with Alexis Vigo: “We are interested. We made contact with Colón. He is interested. He has manifested it today. It would be a sin if a viable channel of conversation cannot be developed ”.

Later, he made proper names with the referents. He mentioned Javier Pinola (37 years old), Leonardo Ponzio (39) and Enzo Pérez (34). He highlighted them as “An example” and spoke of “sense of belonging”. Praise Gonzalo Montiel for having renewed the contract that expires in June. “Talk about a good person,” he said. And he hopes that Nicolás De La Cruz and Rafael Santos Borré will follow the same path. Also, he recognized that Nacho Fernández, in Atlético Mineiro’s plans, “wants to go out.”

He referred to the tactical drawing, which will start 2021 with a line of three in the background. “We have not shown rigidity in the system. That gives me the guideline that we can play naturally in different ways ”, he analyzed. He revealed that he has “expectations” of the work of the Monumental and said that his project for inferiors is “a school with job opportunities.”

And he said goodbye with one last thought: “Two years at any club is not the same as seven at River. It is not easy to continue being what we have been up to here ”. That is what Gallardo will try, to continue on the path of glory. With the help of all the actors in this red band world, of course. Alone, no matter how the main manager of success, it will not be possible.