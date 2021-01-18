Marcelo Gallardo celebrates his 45th birthday while spending a few days off somewhere in southern Argentina after an unprecedented and eventful season that ended without titles for River. It is not known, obviously, what were the wishes he made when blowing the candles with his people. But if you know what the fervent desire of the Millionaire’s fans is: that he continues to be the driver of the football project of the Núñez club.

Meanwhile, between gifts and a bit of relaxation, Gallardo takes stock, analyzes what happened recently and what could happen from now on. Which players left, which could arrive, which could emigrate and who are still on the boat to go again for the dream of the Copa Libertadores, in a season that will start with a pending final against Racing for the Argentine Super Cup that should have been played in 2020 .

From there, the coach will review what challenges he has ahead of him and what energy he has to go through them. With all those data chewed and digested, Gallardo will finish deciding his continuity in the club. It is known: he still has this whole year of contract left. However, it is also known, each time a season ends, carry out this exercise to recharge energy and to assess whether you are willing and energetic to continue or not.

The Doll already said it more than once: nowhere in the world will he feel like in River, with so much sense of belonging, with so much affection, with a group of players who are fully identified with his idea. But he also made it clear on other occasions that if one day he does not feel with the same desire as always, he will not object in the game.

“Gallardo always did it: he analyzes at the end of the year if he stays or goes. It’s in him, he’s the one who always made the decisions, “said D’Onofrio after the elimination of River against Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the Liberators Cup.

The president, who ends his term this year, is waiting for him to talk this week about what is coming: and he has already asked for his wish. “I want it to continue for many more years, but it is a personal decision ”. It’s what all fans want, too.

