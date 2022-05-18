Although currently the head of Marcelo Gallardosuccessful coach of River Plate since mid-2014, there is a chance to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with two games remaining in the group stage, the “Muñeco” is already thinking about the future.
Is that the technical director will go to see the final of the Champions League that Real Madrid and Liverpool will play next Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris, France: he will travel on the 26th, one day after the confrontation of the “Millionaire” with Alianza Lima.
The information would be totally common and without parallel thoughts beyond observing probably the best match that can be expected worldwide today, but the fans of the Núñez club also know that this trip to Paris appears in the midst of rumors that Gallardo is among the three candidates to lead PSG.
The prestigious and renowned French newspaper L’Equipe stated days ago that River’s coach competes for the position with Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Parisian bank, after the leaders assured that the Argentine will not continue leading the team led by Mbappé, Neymar and Messi. Will there be a meeting there? The “Millionaire” fans tremble…
